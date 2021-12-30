Rescue Dog Shot in Face Recovers and Finds Forever Family: "Medically — this Dog Is a Miracle'

The ASPCA helped a dog rescued from an animal cruelty situation in New York recover from her injuries and find a loving home

Autumn the dog is ending an eventful year with some happy news.

According to the ASPCA, the animal welfare organization helped rescue the white dog from a cruelty situation in New York City earlier this year.

Autumn arrived at an ASPCA shelter in N.Y.C. with a gunshot wound on her face and neck. Luckily, the bullet that hit the dog managed to miss all the canine's major arteries and didn't cause any irreversible damage to the pet's facial structure.

"Medically – this dog is a miracle," Aubrey Crowley, a medical supervisor for the ASPCA Animal Recovery Center (ARC), said in a statement about Autumn.

The gunshot wound and the other cruelty Autumn endured before arriving at the ASPCA affected the dog. Autumn was fearful of humans when she first got to the shelter and had trouble breathing due to her injury.

Dog who survived serious gunshot wound adopted Credit: Courtesy ASPCA

Autumn spent a week receiving intense medical treatment at an animal hospital to recover from her injuries and breathing difficulties. After this, the ASPCA's behavior experts spent weeks with the canine, helping her develop a positive association with people.

Autumn impressed everyone at the ASPCA by making a full recovery and letting her calm and friendly spirit shine through. Following these milestones, the ASPCA placed Autumn for adoption.

The pooch quickly found her match with Jolynn Wojcik and her husband, Jason, who were looking for a companion for their dog Corona following the death of a beloved canine when they came across Autumn.

"We fell in love as soon as we saw her face," Jolynn said of meeting Autumn. "The resemblance to the dog we had recently lost was uncanny."

Shortly after meeting the pup, the Wojciks decided to adopt Autumn, who they renamed Nola. The couple, who has cared for fearful rescue dogs in the past, happily accepted Nola into their family and now plan to "spoil her rotten" for the rest of her life.

After taking a few days to acclimate to her new home, Nola is now comfortable with her forever family and adores playing her with pooch pal Corona.