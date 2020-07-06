Rescue Dog Saves Sleeping Tennessee Family After Alerting Owner to House Fire Next Door

The incident took place just before 10:45 p.m. on the night of July 4

A rescue dog in Tennessee saved a family after alerting her owner of a house fire next door, according to a fire department press release.

Roux, a 3-year-old Belgian Malinois, began barking "frantically and unusually" at owner Jeff LeCates’ front door in Franklin, late Saturday night just before 10:45 p.m.

When LeCates opened the door to investigate what was making Roux upset, she reportedly "flew past him" out the front door and ran towards their neighbor's house.

As LeCates followed his pup he realized the neighboring home was on fire and began pounding on the door, waking the family of three that was asleep inside. The family and their pets were able to escape unharmed, and LeCates used a garden hose on the fire until firefighters arrived.

According to Franklin Fire Marshal Andy King, the fire was caused by fireworks.

King said that video evidence revealed the fire started outside the home at 10:20 p.m., about an hour after the homeowner threw out fireworks with the rest of his trash.

The fire caused an estimated $50,000 in damages as it burned through the "exterior soffit and involved the attic above the attached garage."

In a way, Roux was returning a favor. A woman who lives in the affected home helped LeCates adopt Roux, saving the dog's life.