A Labrador retriever mix named Jasmine came through when veterinarians were losing hope that Kimiko, a Yorkie mix, would make it

Rescue Dog with Broken Leg Provides Life-Saving Blood Donation to Fellow Shelter Pup in Need

Dogs aren’t just man’s best friend — they can also be each other’s.

An adorable 1½-year-old Labrador retriever mix named Jasmine stepped up to the plate earlier this month, helping to save the life of Kimiko, an 8-year-old Yorkie mix.

When Kimiko was first brought to the Arizona Humane Society, the dog was severely anemic, emaciated, unresponsive, and hypothermic — and veterinarians thought she only had a slim chance of survival.

Knowing she was in need of a blood transfusion, the team at AHS’ Second Chance Animal Trauma Hospital did something unusual for shelters: they turned to another rescue dog for help.

As luck would have it, at the same time that Kimiko was in need of a life-saving blood transfusion, Jasmine was also being treated for a broken leg — and ended up being the right dog to lend a paw and donate blood.

And immediately after getting the transfusion from Jasmine, the older dog’s health began to improve. While Kimiko was unable to stand or eat before the medical procedure, now the canine, who continues to get better, can wag her tail and even roll over for belly rubs.

Both of the adorable pooches are currently receiving ongoing care in AHS Foster Hero homes. Kimiko’s healing process will continue for over a month while it will take about 6 weeks for Jasmine’s leg to fully mend.