Lifestyle Pets Rescue Dog Still Waiting for a Home After 2,555 Days in Ohio Shelters: 'The Perfect House Guest' 

By Kelli Bender

Published on September 16, 2022 02:05 PM

Photo: Lake Humane Society

Flip is still searching for a forever home. The 7-year-old rescue dog has spent over 2,555 days in a shelter waiting to be adopted.

Lake Humane Society — the rescue caring for the pup — shared a Facebook post about the patient pooch on Sept. 8.

"He has spent most of his life in a shelter through no fault of his own. While he needs to be the only pet inside the home, outside the home, he is a social butterfly with other dogs!" the rescue in Mentor, Ohio, shared.

Lake Humane Society also said Flip arrived at the rescue from "a humane investigation through a partner shelter."

Lake Humane Society

"Flip has been through so much in his life, so he will need a family that will allow him to decompress and understand that it will take a little time for Flip to trust you. He likes women more than men but will open up to men with some love and care," Lake Humane Society added on social media.

The rescue is confident that Flip will find a home with the "perfect person/family" and that Lake Humane Society "will never stop trying" to get the canine adopted.

On Wednesday, a spokesperson for the rescue confirmed to PEOPLE that Flip is still available for adoption and that his "dream home" is a "calm, low-traffic household with older children" where he is the only pet.

Lake Humane Society

Flip's future family will be adopting a canine who has won the "Best Snoot Boops" and "Biggest 65-Pound Couch Potato" awards at Lake Humane Society.

Lake Humane Society added that Flip is currently "in a volunteer foster home where he has been getting lots of extra attention and spends his days lounging on the couch."

"His foster family attests that he is the perfect house guest!" the rescue spokesperson said.

If you are interested in adopting, please email Lake Humane Society's adoption counselors at adopt@lakehumane.org or visit the rescue's website.