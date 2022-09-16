Rescue Dog Still Waiting for a Home After 2,555 Days in Ohio Shelters: 'The Perfect House Guest'

Flip the dog is searching for a low-traffic forever home where he can be the only pet and a big couch potato, according to Lake Humane Society in Ohio

By
Kelli Bender
Kelli Bender

Kelli Bender is the Pets Editor for PEOPLE Digital and PEOPLE magazine. She has been with the PEOPLE brand for more than eight years, working as a writer/producer across PEOPLE's Lifestyle, Features, and Entertainment verticals before taking on her current role. Kelli is also an editor on PEOPLE's Stories to Make You Smile and serves as an editorial lead on PEOPLE's World's Cutest Rescue Dog Contest and Pet Product Awards.   Before joining PEOPLE, Kelli helped AOL and Whalerock launch a pet lifestyle site called PawNation. She is a pet parent to a cat named Wallace, and her professional and personal devotion to animals has taken her to three dog weddings ... so far.

Published on September 16, 2022 02:05 PM
Flip is still searching for a forever home.

The 7-year-old rescue dog has spent over 2,555 days in a shelter waiting to be adopted. Lake Humane Society — the rescue caring for the pup — shared a Facebook post about the patient pooch on Sept. 8.

"He has spent most of his life in a shelter through no fault of his own. While he needs to be the only pet inside the home, outside the home, he is a social butterfly with other dogs!" the rescue in Mentor, Ohio, shared.

Lake Humane Society also said Flip arrived at the rescue from "a humane investigation through a partner shelter."

"Flip has been through so much in his life, so he will need a family that will allow him to decompress and understand that it will take a little time for Flip to trust you. He likes women more than men but will open up to men with some love and care," Lake Humane Society added on social media.

The rescue is confident that Flip will find a home with the "perfect person/family" and that Lake Humane Society "will never stop trying" to get the canine adopted.

On Wednesday, a spokesperson for the rescue confirmed to PEOPLE that Flip is still available for adoption and that his "dream home" is a "calm, low-traffic household with older children" where he is the only pet.

Flip's future family will be adopting a canine who has won the "Best Snoot Boops" and "Biggest 65-Pound Couch Potato" awards at Lake Humane Society.

Lake Humane Society added that Flip is currently "in a volunteer foster home where he has been getting lots of extra attention and spends his days lounging on the couch."

"His foster family attests that he is the perfect house guest!" the rescue spokesperson said.

If you are interested in adopting, please email Lake Humane Society's adoption counselors at adopt@lakehumane.org or visit the rescue's website.

