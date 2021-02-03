Sadie the Hero! Rescue German Shepherd Saves Owner's Life Months After Her Adoption

Six-year-old Sadie, who was adopted from a New Jersey shelter, helped keep her owner safe during a stroke

Sadie saves the day!

The 6-year-old German shepherd from New Jersey is being hailed a hero after she protected and comforted her owner during his stroke, according to Ramapo-Bergen Animal Refuge, where Sadie lived prior to her adoption.

After Sadie's owner Brian collapsed during the stroke, the canine stayed by his side and even began licking his face to wake him up. She eventually managed to drag Brian across the room to his cell phone, so he was able to call for help.

Sadie is staying with family while Brian recovers at a rehab center, the animal shelter added.

"They FaceTime every night, and are counting down the days until they can reunite!"

Brian adopted Sadie a few months ago after the canine was surrendered to Ramapo-Bergen Animal Refuge by her original owner, who was moving out of town.

"She was confused and seemingly lost upon rescue, having suddenly lost the only family that she knew," the shelter said. "Sadie is a loyal dog, but nervous and protective with new people, making her a more difficult placement."