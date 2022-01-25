The staff at Bedford Country Humane Society in Bedford, Penn., returned to work the morning of Jan. 14 to find that Gilligan, the office greeter dog, threw a rager the night before

Rescue Dog Escapes Kennel at Penn. Shelter and Has Late Night Toy-Destroying Party by Himself

Rescue dog Gilligan recently threw an extremely exclusive rager at Bedford County Humane Society.

On Jan. 14, an employee at the Bedford, Pennslyvania shelter posted a video of themselves returning to work that morning on their TikTok (@stardust9822).

In the clip, which now has over 2.4 million views, the employee films the hallways of the shelter, which are covered in shredded pet toys and pieces of plush stuffing.

"Well, someone had a good night at the shelter," the employee says as the pan over pillaged rooms filled with torn-up toys.

"Let's go find who did it," the cameraperson adds.

The TikTok continues with a cut to a black dog with a white snout in a red bandana pouncing through the halls around the obliterated toys.

"It was Gilligan," the filming shelter employee says, referring to the dog.

TikTok user @stardust9822 also posted two follow-up videos, which show security camera footage of Gilligan pulling toys from different rooms to play with the products and rip out their squeakers.

According to The Dodo, Gilligan arrived at Bedford County Humane Society as a puppy after having a rough start to life that left him with some behavior issues. The shelter made the pup an official office greeter to give Gilligan the time and space he needs to overcome his struggles comfortably. This role allows Gilligan to roam the shelter office during operating hours and greet potential adopters as they come in.

Contrary to what the viral TikTok video shows, Gilligan is not allowed to roam the shelter when it is closed. Joyce Ross, an employee at the shelter, told The Dodo that on Jan. 13, a fellow staff member put Gilligan in his kennel for the night but did not correctly latch the kennel. This small mistake allowed the dog to escape into the halls after the shelter employees left for the night.

Once the curious canine got out and checked that the halls were clear, he started pulling toys from the shelter's collection of recent holiday donations to play with and destroy. Gilligan, according to Ross, made a point of picking toys that had squeakers because that is the part he enjoys ripping out most.