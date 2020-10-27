Drools, a 4-year-old male pitbull/boxer mix, has been living at a shelter in Colorado for nearly two years

4-Year-Old Rescue Dog Named Drools Still Looking for a Home After 720 Days in Colorado Shelter

A 4-year-old rescue dog is still in dire need of a home after patiently waiting at a shelter in Monte Vista, Colorado, for 720 days — and counting.

Drools, a neutered male pitbull/boxer mix, has been residing at Conour Animal Shelter for nearly two years, awaiting someone to welcome him into their forever home, Relay for Rescue employee Kacey Widetich told local news station NewsChannel 13.

Widetich said she's even begun staying at the shelter with Drools to keep him company while the rescue works to find the perfect match for the pup.

"Not a lot of exposure because of [the shelter's] location," Widetich told the station about why finding the right pet parents for Drools is taking so long. "And because we're kind of particular about what kind of forever home he goes to. He does need to go to a home where he'll be the only pet, no other dogs or cats."

According to NewsChannel 13, Drools knows basic training and commands, is up to date on vaccinations, and is good with kids and adults but is "cautious at first."

In addition, the canine, who has a moderate energy and activity level, thoroughly loves to snuggle and be petted and touched by other people.