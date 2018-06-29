Rescue Chimp Goes Bananas When Reunited with Old Caretakers

Reunited and it feels so good!

A chimp named Limbani at the Zoological Wildlife Foundation in Miami, Florida went bananas recently when he came face to face again with the human parents who helped raise him.

The touching reunion — caught on camera by the educational organization and shared to their Facebook page — quickly spread online, with commenters gushing about the Limbani’s reaction.

Turns out, this is the way Limbani reacts every time he sees Tania and her husband Jorge. Limani was born with pneumonia and rejected by his mother. The couple helped raise the chimp during the first few months of his life, offering around-the-clock care.

“The pure excitement and joy when Limbani sees our close friends can only be appreciated if watched and heard,” the Zoological Wildlife Foundation wrote in its post. “Tania and Jorge can go without seeing him for a couple months and his reaction is always the same.”

They went on to say that “Limbani by far is the most loved of the entire ZWF family,” adding that, “Without human intervention and modern medicine he wouldn’t been here today.”

Limbani is far from the first chimp to go viral, and he’ll be far from the last.

Back in March, Mussa — a baby chimpanzee who had been rescued from poachers in the Democratic Republic of Congo — shot to fame when he was flown to safety by pilot Anthony Caere, courtesy of Lwiro Primates and Virunga National Park.

Though Mussa was separated from his mother, he sure bonded with Caere quickly.

Their trip was caught on video and shared to social media by Caere. In the clip, Mussa can be seen climbing from the back of the plane to meet Caere in the pilot seat. The chip sits on his lap, helps him fly the plane, and even takes a nap.

“Great teamwork of @lwirocrpl and Virunga National Park to save this baby out of the hands of poachers,” Caere wrote in his caption. “This looks cute but is actually a sad story. He should be with his mum.. But happy we could give him a new good home! Thanks to the whole team! This is conservation!”