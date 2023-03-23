Rescue Cat Named After Pedro Pascal Gets Adopted One Day After Going Viral

Pedro Pspspscal, a rescue cat named after The Mandalorian actor, was adopted from the Kansas Humane Society one day after becoming internet-famous with over 8 million views on a social media post

Published on March 23, 2023 02:39 PM
Pedro Pspspscal the cat, Pedro Pascal the human
Photo: Kansas Humane Society/Facebook; Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

Pedro Pspspscal, a cat named after actor Pedro Pascal, was rescued soon after going viral, thanks to some creative social media posts.

The Kansas Humane Society (KHS) posted hilarious photos of the 2-year-old feline superimposed into screen grabs from The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, one of Pascal's last films with Nicholas Cage, and The Mandalorian, Pascal's TV series on Disney+.

"Pedro Pspspscal is daddy and we all love this famous boi ❤️ Here's some of his most famous scenes with costars Bella Ramsey, Grogu, and Nicolas Cage 🙌🏽 #adoptdontshop #pedropascal," KHS tweeted on March 20 about the then-adoptable feline.

Twitter user @cowlonful discovered Pedro Pspspscal's adoption profile the same day and also posted about the cat on social media.

"Been laughing about this for about 5 consecutive minutes," the Twitter user wrote alongside a screenshot of Pedro Pspspscal's adoption page. The tweet has gone on to be viewed over 8 million times. Thanks to Pedro Pspspscal's viral day on Twitter, the cat soon found a home.

On March 22, KHS updated its Twitter followers: "Huge thanks to Newsweek for featuring our little Mandalorian, Pedro Pspspscal, on their website ❤️ He got adopted yesterday, but we currently have 24 cats that would love to go home with you!"

Pedro Pspspscal
Kansas Humane Society

The Wichita-based shelter, which has been around since 1888, according to its Twitter page, claims to have a 98% save rate for animals it takes in.

"Pedro came to us from our neighbors next door at the Wichita Animal Shelter, who found him as a stray," Jordan Bani-Younes from KHS told Newsweek. "Pedro is a very cuddly boy that loves head rubs."

"We named him after Pedro Pascal, just to capitalize on all the memes and success of The Mandalorian and The Last of Us," Bani-Younes added of the TV and film star, 58.

Pedro Pascal attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Vanity Fair

"Do we know if Pedro has seen the pspspscal cat?" one Twitter user wrote in response to the rescue feline's rise in popularity.

So far, no word from Pascal, who goes by @pascalispunk on Instagram, though the star is relatively active on socials, so there may be a chance.

Though Pedro — the cat — is no longer available, KHS noted to Newsweek that 91 dogs and 15 cats are still in the shelter's care, looking for homes.

"We really need fosters to help expand our shelter walls, and people to adopt, and spay/neuter the pets they already have," Bani-Younes told the outlet.

