News Reporter Helps Rescuer Save 2 Dogs 'Left For Dead' in Hurricane Florence

Fox News Channel reporter Leland Vittert was on the ground in Chinquapin, North Carolina, covering the devastating aftermath of Hurricane Florence when he spotted a heartbreaking site.

According to Fox News, Vittert went out with the area’s volunteer fire department to survey the damage caused by rising floodwaters, which are isolating Chinquapin from the state, and to search for residents who might need assistance.

On this boat ride through waterlogged streets, Vittert and volunteer fireman Josh Bergman spotted two dogs, a large canine and a puppy, stranded on a porch surrounded by water. The reporter believes the animals were left for dead when Hurricane Florence blew in, but that the dogs managed to swim to the safety of the porch.

The dogs, now named Chinquapin and Florence, were brought into the boat and driven to dry land.

“Left for dead during rising floodwaters of #HurricaneFlorence we rescued these guys on @foxnews” Vittert tweeted about the rescue.

Lucky Dog Animal Rescue has stepped forward to care for the dogs and make sure they find safe, loving homes.

According to the Washington D.C.- based rescue, both pooches are currently being vetted at an animal hospital in North Carolina. Once the pair is cleared for travel, the rescue will drive them north and work on finding them forever families.