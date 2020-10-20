Reese Witherspoon's Daughter Ava Reveals Their Dog Pepper Died from 'Aggressive' Cancer: 'Our Sweet Girl'

RIP, Pepper.

Reese Witherspoon's French bulldog Pepper died on Monday from "an aggressive cancer," the actress' daughter Ava Phillippe shared on Instagram Tuesday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Today is a tough day. Our sweet girl, Pepper, passed away last night from an aggressive cancer, which she’d been battling for months now," Ava, 21, wrote on Instagram, sharing several photos of the beloved family pet.

"Just when we thought she was getting better, things took a turn for the worst, and she passed peacefully, surrounded by those who love her," Ava continued, calling the dog "smart" and "sassy."

"She enjoyed playing in the yard with our Labrador, Hank, and would make everyone laugh with her surprisingly speedy 'zoomies' around the house. She also had a unique way of expressing herself with funny little noises that sounded like they were from some sort of pigeon."

Ava shared that she and Pepper had a special bond and that the dog helped her "through so many tough times, including some of my teenage years."

"I’ll always treasure the times when I’d come home from college and she would meet me at the door, jumping for joy, and I’d pick her up so she could lick my face," Ava wrote. "She really knew how to make me feel special! As sad as I am and as much as I’ve cried over losing her, I am happy she had such a great life and is no longer in pain. ❤️ Love you forever, miss Peps."

Image zoom Ava Phillippe with dog Pepper Reese Witherspoon/instagram

Witherspoon, 44, is also a dog mom to Hank and Lou, a blue-eyed bulldog the family adopted last summer.

Earlier this month, the Morning Show actress shared a photo of Pepper, writing in the caption, "Pepper wanted to check in with y'all and see how everyone's doing. 🐾"

Image zoom Reese Witherspoon with dog Pepper Reese Witherspoon/instagram

In August, the pooch joined Witherspoon by the pool for some snacks.

"Everyday is better with donuts and dogs. 🍩💕🐶," the Little Fires Everywhere star wrote in the caption for a photo of herself and Pepper on Instagram.