Reese Witherspoon Twins with Pup Minnie Pearl in Matching Sweaters: 'I've Lost the Plot'

Reese Witherspoon celebrated the weekend with her dog Minnie Pearl by wearing identical black-and-white striped sweaters, as seen on Instagram on Saturday

Reese Witherspoon has lost the plot!

The Emmy award-winning actress shared an adorable snap of her and her pup, Minnie Pearl, sporting identical black-and-white striped sweaters on Instagram Saturday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I've lost the plot," Witherspoon, 45, playfully captioned the precious shot of her posing cheek-to-cheek with her beloved French bulldog. She is also dog mom to labradors Major and Hank and American bulldog Lou.

The Big Little Lies actress' famous followers quickly flooded the comments section. "Think you mean found it," Girls producer Jenni Konner responded. "So good!❤️" fellow dog mom and The Morning Show costar Julianna Margulies wrote, while actress Ellen Pompeo simply responded with a series of laughing-crying emojis.

Minnie Pearl was first introduced to fans in November 2020, three weeks after Witherspoon revealed that her dog Pepper — also a French bulldog — had died.

"Introducing Minnie Pearl. Welcome to the family little one," Witherspoon captioned an adorable Instagram photo of her pet in the grass at the time.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

On her Instagram Story, Witherspoon also shared a video of herself playing at home with the tiny, energetic pup, writing, "Meet Minnie Pearl!" including the song "Isn't She Lovely" by Stevie Wonder.

RELATED VIDEO: Reese Witherspoon Shares Photo of Her 'Sick Day' Snuggled Up Next to Dogs and Son Tennessee

In October 2020, Witherspoon detailed the passing of her pup, Pepper. "Our sweet Pepper passed away yesterday," she began the post, which featured a throwback snapshot of Pepper smiling happily at the camera while sitting on a field of grass. "My goodness, she was such a loyal and devoted family member."

"I am so heart broken, but I am also deeply grateful for all the love and comfort she brought our family," the Oscar winner added at the time. "Now she's in dog heaven where all great pets go. Chasing tennis balls, running through open fields of wild flowers and being the Queen that she is. That's what I believe."