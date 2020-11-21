Reese Witherspoon Shares Sweet Photo of Dog Minnie Wrapped in Her Hoodie: 'Starting a New Trend?'

The Oscar-winning actress introduced fans to her new dog Minnie after the family's French bulldog Pepper died in October

Reese Witherspoon is showing off her "hood baby!"

The actress, 44, shared an adorable photo of her family's new dog Minnie Pearl taking a ride around in the hood of her sweatshirt.

"My little hood baby dog. 🐾 #minniepearl," Witherspoon captioned the shot.

The Morning Show star followed up the post with a video set to KBFR's song "Hood Baby."

In the short clip, Minnie sits once again in Witherspoon's hood as the actress jokingly looks around for the pup. "Starting a new trend?? 🤷🏼‍♀️🐾 #hoodbaby," the Oscar winner added in the caption.

Witherspoon introduced fans to the new family puppy earlier this month, three weeks after Witherspoon revealed that her beloved French bulldog Pepper had died.

"Our sweet Pepper passed away yesterday," Witherspoon write in the Oct. 20 post, which featured a throwback snapshot of Pepper smiling happily at the camera while sitting on a field of grass. "My goodness, she was such a loyal and devoted family member."

"I am so heart broken, but I am also deeply grateful for all the love and comfort she brought our family," the Big Little Lies star added at the time. "Now she’s in dog heaven where all great pets go. Chasing tennis balls, running through open fields of wild flowers and being the Queen that she is. That’s what I believe. 🎾🌸 👑."

"We will always love you, Pepper," she concluded.

Witherspoon's daughter Ava Phillippe — who also mourned the loss of Pepper in an Instagram post — shared that she rescued a new dog on the same day that Pepper died.

Sharing that she adopted Benji from the Best Friends Animal Society in southern Utah, Ava revealed that the pup "loves to cuddle and meet new friends (human & canine) and has quickly adjusted to life in his new home environment. Benji also enjoys squeaky toys, outdoor adventures, and anything he is allowed (or not allowed) to eat."