The Morning Show star, 45, and her family just welcomed Major in January

Reese Witherspoon Reveals Her Black Labrador Puppy Major Ate Her Couch: 'Good Thing He Is Cute'

Reese Witherspoon's newest puppy Major has some explaining to do!

The actress, 45, revealed the black Labrador had eaten her couch in a series of posts on her Instagram Stories, starting with a video of the large hole in the bottom corner of her couch, which she captioned "Wait! What is this??"

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In a second video, Major is sitting next to the couch, looking a little guilty. "Major, who ate the couch? Who did that? Did you do that?" Witherspoon asks the pup as he looks away.

She included a poll, asking her followers to vote: "Does this guy look like the culprit?" with the answer options "Umm... yes" and "No doubt he ate the sofa."

Sharing one last photo of the sweet dog, she concluded, "Good thing he is cute"

reese witherspoon Credit: reese witherspoon/instagram

reese witherspoon Credit: reese witherspoon/instagram

reese witherspoon Credit: reese witherspoon/instagram

Witherspoon and her family just welcomed Major in January. At the time, she announced the newest addition to the family with adorable photos on Instagram.

"Welcome to our family, Major!" The Morning Show star wrote on social media alongside a shot of Major striking a sweet pose on the grass. Leaving zero doubt about her love for the pup, who shares a name with President-elect Joe Biden's rescue dog, she also added the hashtag "love my lab."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Another too cute shot posted on her stories showed Major lying down while enjoying the great outdoors. "The newest member of the family," Witherspoon captioned the image.

Of course, Major isn't the only new canine in the Oscar-winning actress' life.

Back in November, Witherspoon introduced fans to her adorable pooch Minnie Pearl.

"Welcome to the family little one ❤️," she captioned an adorable Instagram photo of the French bulldog standing outside.

Witherspoon's daughter Ava Phillippe also recently welcomed a dog of her own, adopting a rescue dog named Benji.