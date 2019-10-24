PSA: This Reese Witherspoon-Loved Dog Harness Is Less Than $15 on Amazon

Image zoom V E Anderson/WireImage; Reese Witherspoon/ Instagram

Reese Witherspoon is already an accomplished actress, producer, and clothing designer, but now she can add social media pro to her growing resume. She’s already danced on TikTok and revealed she communicates with her kids on Snapchat, and this week the Big Little Lies actress posted an adorable Instagram video of herself giving her French bulldog Pepper a pep talk.

While we couldn’t help but laugh over the video, our eyes immediately focused in on Pepper’s adorable bright blue Puppia Soft Harness. It’s easy to see why Reese would use the pet accessory on her beloved pooch. The harness is made with a mesh material for added comfort and breathability, and boasts a super-soft inner lining that won’t irritate your dog’s skin.

The adjustable straps help you fit it comfortably to your pet, while the D-rings on the back of the harness provides an even distribution of force so you don’t have to worry about hurting your furry friend on your walks. What’s more, the velcro and clip closures make it super easy to take on and off.

And Reese isn’t the only fan. More than 6,500 Amazon customers have given the harness an impressive 4.1-star rating. “I’ve tried a few harnesses before getting this one and this is by far the best dog harness I’ve ever purchased. It fits my 3 lb dog comfortably. It doesn’t choke him at all, and is extremely easy to put on,” said one shopper.

“My dog is a master of escape but these Puppia harnesses hold her securely no matter how many squirrels are in the yard that day,” said another. “It is also a gentle and comfy style so if she pulls it doesn’t cause her to lose her breath/cough/tracheal collapse (which she is prone to). In conclusion, BEST HARNESS EVER, THE ONLY KIND WE USE.”

There are 16 cute colors to choose from and sizes range from XS to XXL. If you’re not sure which size to get your pooch, Puppia even offers a handy sizing chart that explains how to measure your dog to find the correct fit. The best part? You can snag the harness for as little as $12.59 depending on which size and color you choose. An adorable pet accessory that’s affordable and loved by Reese Witherspoon? Sign us up!

Buy It! Puppia Soft Vest Harness, $12.59–$25.99; amazon.com