Reese Witherspoon and Her Daughter Both Use This Dog Harness That's Now Just $13 at Amazon

Most dogs are overjoyed when going for a walk or embarking on a road trip with their owners. To safely enjoy these activities with your pet, it's essential to have the right equipment to keep them in check. Collars can work just fine to keep them from running off, but often times dogs tend to get ahead of themselves and end up choking from pulling on the leash. To avoid instances like this, a reliable harness is usually the best alternative. Amazon has hundreds of dog harnesses available, but there's one in particular that Reese Witherspoon and her daughter, Ava Phillippe, use for their own pups.