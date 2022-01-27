Reese Witherspoon and Her Daughter Both Use This Dog Harness That's Now Just $13 at Amazon
Most dogs are overjoyed when going for a walk or embarking on a road trip with their owners. To safely enjoy these activities with your pet, it's essential to have the right equipment to keep them in check. Collars can work just fine to keep them from running off, but often times dogs tend to get ahead of themselves and end up choking from pulling on the leash. To avoid instances like this, a reliable harness is usually the best alternative. Amazon has hundreds of dog harnesses available, but there's one in particular that Reese Witherspoon and her daughter, Ava Phillippe, use for their own pups.
The Puppia Soft Dog Harness has a sleek design, comes in 15 colors, and is available in sizes XS–2XL to fit practically any breed. The adjustable chest belt and quick release buckle make it easy to slip on and off, and the harness features padding around the neck and chest to ensure maximum comfort and prevent rubbing. Plus, the mesh fabric allows for proper airflow, so your pup won't overheat when it's going for walks. With such a thoughtful design it's no wonder the harness is backed by more than 13,000 five-star ratings from shoppers who said it has "become a trusted brand."
Witherspoon used the Puppia harness on her late dog Pepper, and recently posted a picture of her daughter's dog Benji sporting it as well. Not only is it a trusted brand for Amazon shoppers, but it seems to be a go-to for Witherspoon and her family, too. The best part? The harness is on sale for just $13 right now. Order it now and it can arrive in as little as 24 hours with a Prime membership.
"I purchased this for my adopted rescue girl and it's absolutely perfect. I've bought Puppia products for more than 17 years now and I've never been disappointed," wrote one five-star reviewer. "They are extremely well made and I put them in the washing machine (no dryer) and they come out looking like brand new. It doesn't take long for them to dry on their own. The same with the leashes. They always have leashes that match the harness to a tee."
If you're in the market for an affordable dog harness that's comfortable and isn't a fight to get on and off your pup, then the Puppia harness should be your first pick. But hurry, this sale won't last long, so grab one while it's at one of its lowest prices ever.
