The actress has been documenting working from home during the COVID-19 pandemic on Instagram

Reese Witherspoon Practices Yoga with Her 'Treat Pose' in Front of Her Dogs Hank and Lou

Reese Witherspoon's yoga practice has gone to the dogs!

Witherspoon appeared to be teaching her two of her dogs, Hank and Lou, the art of self-discipline as the pups joined the actress on her yoga mat in an Instagram photo on Friday.

"I call this #treatpose.🧘‍♀️," the Little Fires Everywhere star wrote in the caption for the snap, which showed her seated crosslegged in her backyard with her hands held in front of her chest and her eyes closed.

Both Hank and Lou sat very close to Witherspoon, seemingly waiting in anticipation for her to open her eyes — and perhaps provide a snack!

Witherspoon previously dubbed Lou — her family's blue-eyed bulldog — her "work from home buddy," and the pooch has appeared in several photos on her Instagram feed while the Big Little Lies star documents her time at home during the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The busy mother of three has been candid about balancing parenthood and work while social distancing at home during the pandemic and comically revealed earlier this week that she's shaken up her office space with a photo of herself working on her phone from her closet.

"Welcome to my new WFH situation!" Witherspoon wrote alongside the photo — which featured Lou again standing close to the star. "Quiet and (sort of) private. ✅ But my assistant smells like dog food.."

Earlier this month, Witherspoon shared on CBS This Morning that despite her successful career, even she gets overwhelmed at times.

"I'll lay on the floor and cry or I'll sit in my car and cry," she said. "Sometimes I'm totally overwhelmed."

Witherspoon, who is a busy producer with her company Hello Sunshine in addition to her Oscar-winning acting career, said on the morning talk show that she puts pressure on herself to make Hollywood a better place.

"I really want to change things. I see younger women in our industry and I want them to have a better experience. ... I want to see that they have a beautiful idea of what the future could hold," she said. "I will put in the hours and I bet on myself. I'm my own lottery ticket. I always think that, you know. If no one else shows up, I know I will show up and I know I will do the work."

Witherspoon said on Miley Cyrus' Instagram Live talk show Bright Minded: Live With Miley in March that one of the ways her family of five is dealing with everyone's work and schooling from home is by carving out space for each person to concentrate.

"I think it’s really important to designate space," said the Morning Show star, who is at home with husband Jim Toth and her three kids: Ava, 20, who is home from Stanford University, Deacon, 16, and Tennessee, 7.