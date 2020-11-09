Reese Witherspoon Introduces New Puppy Minnie Pearl 3 Weeks After Death of Her Dog Pepper

"Welcome to the family little one," the actress wrote on Instagram, sharing an adorable snapshot of the pup

Reese Witherspoon has a furry new addition to the family!

On Monday, the Morning Show actress, 44, introduced fans to her brand-new puppy, whom she named Minnie Pearl. "Introducing Minnie Pearl. Welcome to the family little one ❤️," Witherspoon captioned an adorable Instagram photo of the doggo in the grass.

On her Instagram Story, Witherspoon shared a video of herself playing at home with the tiny, energetic pup, writing, "Meet Minnie Pearl!" and including the song "Isn't She Lovely" by Stevie Wonder.

The new pet announcement comes three weeks after Witherspoon revealed that her beloved French bulldog Pepper had died.

"Our sweet Pepper passed away yesterday," Witherspoon began the Oct. 20 post, which featured a throwback snapshot of Pepper smiling happily at the camera while sitting on a field of grass. "My goodness, she was such a loyal and devoted family member."

"I am so heart broken, but I am also deeply grateful for all the love and comfort she brought our family," the Oscar winner added at the time. "Now she’s in dog heaven where all great pets go. Chasing tennis balls, running through open fields of wild flowers and being the Queen that she is. That’s what I believe. 🎾🌸 👑."

"We will always love you, Pepper," she concluded the caption.

Witherspoon — who is also a dog mom to two other pooches, Hank and Lou — wasn't the only family member to honor the pup. Her daughter Ava Phillippe shared a post at the time, revealing that Pepper died from aggressive cancer that she had previously been battling for months.

Sharing several photos of the family pet, Ava, 21, wrote, "Just when we thought she was getting better, things took a turn for the worst, and she passed peacefully, surrounded by those who love her." She also called the dog "smart" and "sassy."

"She enjoyed playing in the yard with our Labrador, Hank, and would make everyone laugh with her surprisingly speedy 'zoomies' around the house. She also had a unique way of expressing herself with funny little noises that sounded like they were from some sort of pigeon," Witherspoon's daughter continued.

Ava also shared that she and Pepper had a special bond and that the dog helped her "through so many tough times, including some of my teenage years." Witherspoon is also mom to sons Deacon, 17, and Tennessee, 8.