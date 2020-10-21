The actress' beloved canine companion died from an aggressive cancer that she had previously been battling for months

Reese Witherspoon Mourns the Loss of Her 'Sweet' Dog Pepper: 'We Will Always Love You'

Reese Witherspoon is mourning the loss of her beloved dog Pepper.

Posting to Instagram on Tuesday, the 44-year-old actress revealed that her French bulldog died a day prior and paid tribute to her canine companion.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Our sweet Pepper passed away yesterday," Witherspoon began the caption of her tribute post, which featured Pepper smiling happily at the camera while sitting on a field of grass. "My goodness, she was such a loyal and devoted family member."

"I am so heart broken, but I am also deeply grateful for all the love and comfort she brought our family," she added. "Now she’s in dog heaven where all great pets go. Chasing tennis balls, running through open fields of wild flowers and being the Queen that she is. That’s what I believe. 🎾🌸 👑."

Closing out her caption, Witherspoon finished, "We will always love you, Pepper."

Witherspoon — who is also a dog mom to two other pooches, Hank and Lou — wasn't the only family member to honor the pup.

The actress' daughter Ava Phillippe shared a post on Instagram on Tuesday, where she revealed that Pepper died from an aggressive cancer that she had previously been battling for months.

Sharing several photos of the family pet, Ava, 21, wrote, "Just when we thought she was getting better, things took a turn for the worst, and she passed peacefully, surrounded by those who love her." She also called the dog "smart" and "sassy."

"She enjoyed playing in the yard with our Labrador, Hank, and would make everyone laugh with her surprisingly speedy 'zoomies' around the house. She also had a unique way of expressing herself with funny little noises that sounded like they were from some sort of pigeon," Witherspoon's daughter continued.

Ava also shared that she and Pepper had a special bond and that the dog helped her "through so many tough times, including some of my teenage years."

"I'll always treasure the times when I’d come home from college and she would meet me at the door, jumping for joy, and I'd pick her up so she could lick my face," she wrote. "She really knew how to make me feel special! As sad as I am and as much as I've cried over losing her, I am happy she had such a great life and is no longer in pain. ❤️ Love you forever, miss Peps."

Witherspoon has long documented her love for Pepper on social media, where she has posted on numerous occasions about time spent with her furry friend.

Earlier this month, the Morning Show actress shared a photo of Pepper, writing in the caption, "Pepper wanted to check in with y'all and see how everyone's doing. 🐾"