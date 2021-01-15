Reese Witherspoon previously introduced fans to another new adorable canine, named Minnie, last fall

Meet Major! Reese Witherspoon Introduces Her New Dog: ‘Welcome to Our Family’

Reese Witherspoon's furry family is growing!

The actress, 44, announced on Friday that she had gotten a new puppy: an adorable black Labrador named Major.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Welcome to our family, Major!" The Morning Show star wrote on social media alongside a shot of Major striking a sweet pose on the grass. Leaving zero doubt about her love for the pup, who shares a name with President-elect Joe Biden's rescue dog, she also added the hashtag "love my lab."

Another too cute shot posted on her stories showed Major lying down while enjoying the great outdoors. "The newest member of the family," Witherspoon captioned the image.

Image zoom Reese Witherspoon's dog Major | Credit: Reese Witherspoon/Instagram

Of course, Major isn't the only new canine in the Oscar-winning actress' life.

Back in November, Witherspoon introduced fans to her adorable pooch Minnie Pearl.

"Welcome to the family little one ❤️," she captioned an adorable Instagram photo of the French bulldog standing outside.

Three weeks before welcoming Minnie, Witherspoon revealed the sad news that her beloved French bulldog Pepper had died.

"Our sweet Pepper passed away yesterday," Witherspoon wrote in October. "I am so heart broken, but I am also deeply grateful for all the love and comfort she brought our family."

"Now she's in dog heaven where all great pets go. Chasing tennis balls, running through open fields of wild flowers and being the Queen that she is. That's what I believe," the Big Little Lies star added. "We will always love you, Pepper."

RELATED VIDEO: Reese Witherspoon Shares Photo of Her 'Sick Day' Snuggled Up Next to Dogs and Son Tennessee

Witherspoon's daughter Ava Phillippe also recently welcomed a dog of her own, adopting a rescue dog named Benji.