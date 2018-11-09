Reese Witherspoon Gets Mysterious Dog Statue in the Mail — and It Is from Jennifer Garner!

November 08, 2018

Reese Witherspoon has a new pup in her life and it’s from her gal pal, Jennifer Garner!

The Big Little Lies actress, 42, was surprised to find a dog statue of her French bulldog Pepper in her home when she arrived on Wednesday night.

The statue was complete with a Santa Claus hat, holly and three boxes decorated as gifts to welcome in the Christmas season.

“Okay, so I just got home and I see this in my office,” Witherspoon said in a video she shared on her Instagram Story with the words “Mystery Gift!” written in the post.

Along with a photo of the pup statue, the producer also shared a sweet note from Garner, 46, who wrote, “Reese, I’m sure you have this. But, just in case, here it is. You need it. Love, Jen.”

The mother of three read the note aloud and added, “Um, yeah, I do.”

RELATED: Reese Witherspoon Introduces Her Latest Four-Legged Family Member

The actress is also a dog mom to two other dogs: a German Shepherd and a Labrador. Witherspoon frequently shares photos of Pepper on Instagram, including cute shots of Pepper posing on a couch and licking a popsicle.

She honored all three of her dogs on national pet day, writing in the caption, “Heard it’s #NationalPetDay today… but let’s be honest, every day is National Pet Day! Love my squad. 🐶🐶🐶.”

The Home Again star introduced Pepper into the family in 2016, sharing an adorable photo of the pup on her Instagram.

“Introducing Pepper ! Welcome to the family💙🐰💙🐶💙#frenchie #cutenessoverload,” she wrote.

 

