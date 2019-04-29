Reese Witherspoon's 'Sweet' Dog Nash Dies, Actress Hopes He's In 'Dog Heaven'

Reese Witherspoon has started her week off on a sad note.

The Big Little Lies star and executive producer recently said goodbye to her beloved dog Nash.

On Sunday, Witherspoon posted on Instagram that the family pet had died.

“Rest In Peace, our Sweet dog, Nash,” she wrote alongside a stunning shot of Nash standing in a garden.

“Hope you are running through gorgeous fields of grass and eating all the treats you want in Dog Heaven,” Witherspoon continued.

This heartbreaking announcement comes amidst plenty of big news for the actress.

Season two of Big Little Lies, the Emmy-winning HBO series Witherspoon helped bring to television, premieres June 9, and the actress recently celebrated the 20th anniversary of the dark comedy Election, in which she played aspiring high school president Tracy Flick.