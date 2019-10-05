Reese Witherspoon Confronts Her 'Guilty' Dog Lou for Eating the Rug

Reese Witherspoon has a soft spot for her bulldog Lou — even when he misbehaves!

On Thursday, Witherspoon, 43, was forced to confront the blue-eyed pooch after she spotted him chewing on her rug.

“Guilty,” Witherspoon wrote over a snapshot of Lou sitting on top of the rug. “#LoutheBulldog,” she added.

He certainly knew he was in trouble as he peered up at the Big Little Lies star with an ashamed look on his face.

However, Lou quickly won Witherspoon over with his puppy dog eyes.

“But I forgive him…” Witherspoon wrote over an additional shot of Lou — still on the rug.

Image zoom Reese Witherspoon/Instagram

Witherspoon welcomed Lou into her family in June, introducing him on Instagram with a series of videos and photos.

In one clip, Lou was recorded sitting in his bed and stretching his legs in the backyard.

As Lou attempted to run around the yard, often falling down over his little legs, Witherspoon played the tune “I Get Around” by The Beach Boys in the background. “Oh boy!” she captioned the footage.

The addition of Lou came almost two months after the death of Witherspoon’s dog Nash in April.

Image zoom Reese Witherspoon and children Ava and Deacon Phillippe Steve Granitz/WireImage

“Rest In Peace, our Sweet dog, Nash,” she captioned a stunning Instagram shot of Nash standing in a garden at the time. “Hope you are running through gorgeous fields of grass and eating all the treats you want in Dog Heaven.”

Witherspoon is also mom to a French bulldog named Pepper and a brown Labrador named Hank.

Aside from her fur babies, Witherspoon is mom to daughter Ava Elizabeth and son Deacon Reese with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe. She also shares son Tennessee James with husband Jim Toth.