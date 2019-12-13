Reese Witherspoon’s Dog Wore an Adorable Holiday Sweater, and We Found a $15 Dupe at Walmart

Image zoom ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty; Walmart

If you’re not in the holiday spirit yet, Reese Witherspoon’s recent Instagram Stories will certainly put you in the Christmas mood.

On Thursday, the 43-year-old documented a situation pet owners are probably very familiar with: She caught her dogs snacking on her shoes. Unintentionally, this relatable and frustrating ordeal inspired us to shop — not for dog crates, but for a new holiday sweater (or two) for our furry friends.

In the Instagram Stories, Reese’s dog, Lou, who might have been guilty of chewing up her shoes, is wearing a bright red sweater emblazoned with the phrase “Santa’s Little Helper.” The knit, which is supposed to resemble Santa’s classic suit, features the text in large white block letters alongside a black stripe (a.k.a. Santa’s belt) across the back and a small pom pom at the top.

Image zoom Reese Witherspoon/ Instagram

Buy It! Collections Etc. Santa’s Helper Christmas Dog Sweater, $14.98; walmart.com

Reese inspired us to do some dog sweater digging, and we actually found a dupe of the one Lou wore at Walmart. It has all the same detailing, and it’s currently still available in two sizes.

If Reese’s exact holiday dog sweater pick doesn’t have your pet barking for joy, Amazon has plenty of options that are just as adorable and will most definitely evoke some collective aww-ing from your friends and family. Shop seven cute holiday pet sweaters below.

Image zoom Walmart

Buy It! Collections Etc. Santa’s Helper Christmas Dog Sweater, $14.98; walmart.com

Image zoom

Buy It! Blueberry Pets Christmas Sweater, $10.99–$18.99 (orig. $12.99–$20.99); amazon.com

Image zoom

Buy It! Nacoco Dog Christmas Sweater, $11.99–$13.99; amazon.com

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! Tangpan Turtleneck Sweater, $9.49–$16.99; amazon.com

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! Kyeese Holiday Dog Sweater, $9.99–$12.99; amazon.com

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! Kyeese Christmas Turtleneck Sweater, $12.99; amazon.com

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! Nacoco Ugly Christmas Sweater, $10.99–$16.99; amazon.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE’s Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales from your favorite brands, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.