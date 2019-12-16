Reese Witherspoon Shared Her Favorite Bulldog-Themed Gifts and They're Almost Too Cute

Image zoom Reese Witherspoon/Instagram

Reese Witherspoon and her adorable French bulldog, Pepper, want you to have a doggone easy time with holiday gifting this year. Yesterday, the 43-year-old actor and businesswoman took to Instagram to share with her 20.6 million followers some of Pepper’s top picks for bulldog-themed items.

“You guys know I love bulldogs — I’m kind of obsessed with bulldogs,” she explained while sitting next to her Frenchie, who was adorably clad in a mini red sweater. Pepper isn’t the only bulldog in Reese’s life — she recently adopted another bulldog, named Lou, and the star’s Instagram bio even prominently reads “Bulldog Lover” with a winky-face emoji.

For her holiday gift picks, she called out Chrissy Teigen’s exclusive Target brand for its bulldog cookie jar and highlighted the Pepper-adorned tote bag from her own brand, Draper James. In addition to stylish collars and a paint-your-own doggy piggy bank kit, Reese shared a Bulldog Etched Glass and Ice Mold Set that will make it easy to toast your pets and include them in your holiday festivities.

Image zoom Williams-Sonoma

Buy It! Bulldog Etched Glass and Ice Mold Set, $44.95, williams-sonoma.com

If you can’t get enough of bulldogs, shop below for more adorable gifts inspired by Reese and her beloved smushed-faced cuties.

French Bulldog Cookie Cutter

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! $13.79; amazon.com

French Bulldog Wall Hook

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! $15.90; amazon.com

French Bulldog Wine Stopper

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! $9.99; amazon.com

Women’s Short Rain Boots

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! $37.99-$49.99; amazon.com

French Bulldog Hair Scrunchies

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! $9.99; amazon.com

Bulldog Gold Jewelry Tray

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! $15.99; amazon.com

3D Ceramic Coffee Mug with Bulldog Bamboo Lid

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! $20.99; amazon.com

Pardon My French Pullover

Image zoom Nordstrom

Buy It! $39; nordstrom.com

Bonjour Accent Pillow

Image zoom Nordstrom

Buy It! $40; nordstrom.com

Kate Spade Francois Pom Pom Beanie

Image zoom Nordstrom

Buy It! $58; nordstrom.com

Choose Your Dog Breed Socks

Image zoom Uncommon Goods

Buy It! $12; uncommongoods.com

Choose Your Dog Breed Umbrella

Image zoom Uncommon Goods

Buy It! $28; uncommongoods.com

