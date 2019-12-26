Reese Witherspoon Celebrates Her Bulldog Puppy Lou's First Christmas

Image zoom

This year, Christmas is for the dogs!

Reese Witherspoon shared an adorable photo of her dog Lou’s first Christmas on her Instagram Story, showing off the pooch’s festive sweater while he sat in the actress’ lap.

“Lou’s 1st Christmas,” the 43-year-old actress wrote along with the photo, in which she lovingly looks down on the blue-eyed bulldog she welcomed to the family in June. The Big Little Lies star also shared a festive photo of her French bulldog Pepper wearing a big red bow, writing, “Merry Christmas!”

It’s no secret that Witherspoon is a dog lover, and she regularly shares updates about her three pups on her social media — the Emmy-winning actress is also dog mom to Labrador Hank in addition to Pepper and Lou.

Pepper recently got into the holiday spirit, as evidenced by a sweet picture shared by the Oscar winner on Instagram, showing the pooch sporting a red sweater.

The star previously told PEOPLE that her family loves their holiday traditions, which include everything from making gingerbread houses to advent calendars.

“Even though they are growing up, my kids already have really fond memories of our Christmas traditions,” she said in 2016.

This year appears to have been no different for Witherspoon — who even updated her Instagram bio to read “Holiday mode is ON 🎄💫🎁” this season — and her family, as she shared several photos from their Christmas celebrations this week.

One photo shared on Christmas featured Witherspoon’s children, Ava, 20, Deacon, 16, and Tennessee, 7, to wish her fans and followers happy holidays.

“Sending Love from our family to yours! ❤️💫🎄Happy Holidays !” she wrote alongside the photo, which features her three kids posing in front of a Christmas tree inside a restaurant.

The Morning Show star also gathered Ava, her mother, Betty, and several other “Witherspoon ladies” for a holiday photo.

“Merry Christmas from the Witherspoon ladies! 🎁💫❤️,” she wrote alongside the generation-spanning snap.