Reese Witherspoon Adopts a Blue-Eyed Bulldog Named Lou: 'Welcome to the Family'

Reese Witherspoon‘s family just got a little bigger — and cuter.

On Tuesday, the 43-year-old actress shared an adorable snap of her new bulldog Lou to Instagram, captioning the photo, “Welcome to the family, Lou!” Witherspoon also added the hashtag “#lovemybulldog.”

The Legally Blonde actress shared more clips of Lou to her Instagram Story on Tuesday, showing him sitting in his bed and stretching his legs in the backyard.

As Lou attempted to run around the yard, often falling down over his little legs, Witherspoon played the tune “I Get Around” by The Beach Boys in the background. “Oh boy!” she captioned the footage.

Witherspoon’s famous friends were quick to gush over her new pup in the comments section of her post.

“Get out of town!” Jennifer Garner wrote, alongside three heart-eyed emojis.

“Omg no way! He’s beautiful!!!” Eva Longoria added, while Witherspoon’s Big Little Lies costar Shailene Woodley chimed in, “stop!!!!!!!”

The addition of Lou comes almost two months after the death of Witherspoon’s dog Nash in April.

“Rest In Peace, our Sweet dog, Nash,” she captioned a stunning Instagram shot of Nash standing in a garden at the time. “Hope you are running through gorgeous fields of grass and eating all the treats you want in Dog Heaven.”

Witherspoon is also mom to a French bulldog named Pepper and a brown Labrador named Hank.