Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond Gushes Over Daughter Alex's New Puppy: 'I'm a Grandmother!'

Ree Drummond has a fluffy new family member!

On Monday, the Food Network star's daughter, Alex Drummond, shared that she and her husband, Mauricio Scott — who married in May 2021 — recently welcomed a puppy to their family.

"Our hearts will never be the same! Welcome to the fam, George. 🥰" Alex, 25, wrote on Instagram Monday, sharing the news with over 227,000 followers.

The Pioneer Woman star, 53, couldn't resist commenting on her daughter's post that she was not just a mom anymore.

"I'm a GRANDMOTHER!!!! 😍😍😍" Ree wrote about the adorable animal addition.

In her social media post about the new puppy, Alex shared a carousel of one-cuter-than-the-next pictures of George, who looks like a golden retriever.

The images show a peppy puppy already bonding with his new human parents. In the photos, George cuddles with his family and enjoys car trips and midday naps.

Ree and her family — she and her husband Ladd are parents to Alex, Paige, 23, Bryce, 20, Todd, 18, and foster son Jamar, 20 — have a history of adoring the animals on their Oklahoma ranch, especially their dogs.

Courtesy of Purina

In 2021, in celebration of National Pet Day, the television host, who has created a line of dog treats with Purina, shared that she has seven dogs, or what she called at the time a "porch full," from "big athletic labs to floppy, lazy basset hounds."

"I had a basset hound when I was a very young child, so I have a long history with them," she told PEOPLE. "I also get to enjoy our cowboy Josh's dogs; he has a couple of good rescue dogs who sometimes wander down to my porch to hang with my canine crew."

The cookbook author told PEOPLE last year that she, Ladd, and Todd had recently downsized into a smaller home on their ranch's property. And that the dogs also made the move.

"They set up shop on the front porch," Ree said at the time. "They each have their own little bed on the front porch. They're outdoor dogs mostly anyway, and they have a whole barn to themselves if they want to go sleep in the barn sometimes, but they hardly ever leave the porch if we're home. It's really funny."