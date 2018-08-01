It's Twins! New York Zoo Welcomes Double Dose of Red Panda Cuteness

Rosamond Gifford Zoo is seeing red — and seeing double.

The Syracuse, New York, zoo welcomed twin red panda cubs on June 21 and recently introduced the healthy pair to the public.

According to Syracuse.com, the two males were born to mother Tabei and father Ketu.

The brothers, named Loofah and Doofah, are being hand-raised by zookeepers, since their mother was having trouble caring for the cubs herself. Keepers bottle feed the twins every few hours and keep track of the cubs’ daily growth.

While Loofah and Doofah recently met a few lucky members of the public, the will be kept off display until they are a bit stronger.

Strong red pandas are important since there are less than 10,000 red pandas left in the wild in their natural habitat of the Himalayan mountains.