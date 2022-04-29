Double Win! Two 'Incredibly Special' Red-Bellied Lemurs Born at Chester Zoo

Red-bellied lemurs are one of the world's rarest primates, with their numbers declining by more than 30% in recent years, according to the English zoo

It's a massive win for red-bellied lemurs around the world!

On Thursday, the Chester Zoo in Cheshire, England, announced the birth of twin red-bellied lemurs.

According to the zoo's announcement, the newborns, who weigh around 2.5 ounces each, will spend the first few months of life hanging onto their mom and riding around on her back before gaining enough confidence to branch off and explore on their own.

In the Chester Zoo's release about the lemur twins, Jessamine Smith, a primate keeper at the zoo, spoke about the duo's significance.

"The birth of any red-bellied lemur is always a real boost for the conservation breeding program, but to have twins born for the very first time at the zoo is incredibly special," she said.

"Red-bellied lemurs are one of the few lemur species that form a monogamous couple, meaning that they pair up for life and live in a small family troop of mum, dad, and their offspring. So far, mum Aina and dad Frej are both doing a wonderful job of caring for their new babies — they can often be seen snuggled up in mum's fur and clinging tightly to her as she leaps from tree to tree," Smith added.

The keeper also said that while the young lemurs are "absolutely tiny" right now, they will develop "really quickly and within a few months will be off exploring by themselves."

Red-bellied lemurs are one of the world's rarest primates. The species' numbers have declined by more than 30% in recent years, according to the English zoo.

An international conservation-breeding program involving some of the world's leading zoos is now playing a vital role in securing the species' future amid these dire statistics.

Lemur Credit: Courtesy Chester Zoo

The lemur species is native to Madagascar, an extremely biodiverse island that has lost up to 90% of its forests — leaving many species on the brink of extinction. Large-scale habitat loss across Madagascar continues to be the biggest threat to countless species, including the red-bellied lemur.