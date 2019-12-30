Getting Rid of Your Christmas Tree? Give it to Hungry Goats Instead of Throwing it Out

Image zoom Getty

The holidays are coming to an end, which means it’s time for the hard work: putting all that holiday cheer back in boxes and taking the no-longer-decorated tree to the curb.

Luckily, this Christmas tree death march can be skipped, thanks to groups of hungry goats. Many farms and farm animal rescue and sanctuaries will happily take Christmas trees that are undecorated, untreated and still green.

This is because the needles of your tree make tasty and healthy chow for farm animals like goats and cows.

“They have natural Vitamin C in them and they also work as a natural de-wormer, so we do give it to them in controlled amounts,” Cathy Rosebrock, an educator at the Crowley Museum and Nature Center in Sarasota, Florida, told WFTS about why Christmas trees are great for goats.

The museum, a nonprofit historic farm and nature center, uses all parts of the recycled trees they receive, according to the outlet. What isn’t fed to farm animals is broken down and used as firewood.

“It’s a friendly and environmental way to get rid of your Christmas tree,” Rosebrock added.

Crowley Museum and Nature Center is just one location accepting old Christmas trees as snacks for their animal residents. Philadelphia’s Philly Goat Project, Smiling Hill Farms in Westbrook, Maine, and Shay’s Flock of Fun Farm of Townsend, Massachusetts are just some of the locations accepting Christmas trees that are untreated and still green.

If you know of a farm or rescue near you that cares for goats, it’s worth calling to see if their hungry hoofed tenants might be interested in noshing on your tree and prolonging your holiday cheer.