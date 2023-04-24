Real-Life Bambi and Thumper Form Friendship at Florida Sanctuary: 'They Watch Out for Each Other'

A real-life Bambi and Thumper have formed a friendship at the Chase Sanctuary and Wildlife Conservancy in Webster, Florida.

The non-profit specializes in working on the species-preservation of critically endangered primates, mostly monkeys and lemurs. But among the 160 animals are a deer and a rabbit who have developed a Disney-style adorable bond.

"They spend a lot of time together," says the sanctuary's founder Nina Vassallo, 61. "They watch out for each other, just like human friends."

Afra, a 4-year-old white-tailed deer, lost her mother when she was hit and killed by a car, Vassallo says. The deer arrived at the sanctuary about two years ago.

Alice, a small white rabbit, arrived around the same time. "She was someone's pet bunny," Vassallo says. "Her owner came here for a tour, and they saw we have this big, open habitat. It's three acres, and they wanted her to have the ability to run all around in the grass and dig tunnels."

Now the deer and rabbit spend their days grazing side-by-side and their nights sleeping snuggled together.

"One always knows where the other is," Vassallo says. "They may get separated for a little while, but then they always come back together."

Real-life Bambi and Thumper in Florida. Courtesy

The pair aren't the non-profits' first unusual friendship. Their 120-lb. African Sulcata Tortoise, Stevie, bonded with a pig they named Wonder.

The part-wild pig was only at the sanctuary temporarily. He was being kept as a pet, the owner was evicted and the sanctuary took in the sick pig and nursed him back to health.

"He had parasites and he wasn't in good shape," Vassallo says. "We took him to rehabilitate him and then release him."

Stevie and Wonder were constantly together.

"He and this tortoise just were almost inseparable," she says. "It was cute. They just were always together and nudging each other."

Once the pig recovered, he was released back into the wild.

But the deer and the bunny don't have any plans to part ways. They're happy together, Vassallo says.

"It always brings us joy to be able to make an animal's life better," Vassallo shares. "They're close, they're friends."