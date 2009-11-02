Real Housewives Star Kandi Burruss Rescues a Stray

Watch out Real Housewives of Atlanta – there’s a new lady in town! Well, a lady dog, that is. Star Kandi Burruss’s daughter Riley happened upon a stray pup in the Big Peach this weekend, and the mother-daughter duo lovingly decided to keep the pooch. Kandi shared a pic of their newest family member on Twitter Saturday, writing, “I’m @ the vet now. Riley named her Sweetie.” Best of luck to the Burruss girls and their furry new addition!

