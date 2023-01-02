Rare Snowy Owl Is Causing a Stir in a SoCal Suburb: 'Like Seeing Santa Claus on a Beach'

The snowy owl — whose species is considered vulnerable due to its decreasing population — is native to Arctic regions

By
Published on January 2, 2023 06:27 PM
A Snowy owl perches on a home on the 11600 block of Onyx St., in Cypress on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022. The rare sighting had birdwatchers from throughout SOuthernCalifornia coming to the quiet neighborhood to see it up close. The owl, native to the Artic regions of North America and the Palearctic and which typically winters in Southern Canada and Northern United States, has been seen hanging around this Southern California neighborhood for about one week.
Snowy Owl. Photo: Los Angeles Times/Getty

A suburban neighborhood in Southern California received an unlikely visitor: a snowy owl!

On Christmas Day, the rare snowy owl appeared on a roof in the city of Cypress in Orange County. Since then, bird lovers have flocked to marvel over and snap photos of the North Pole native.

"It's like seeing Santa Claus on a beach," Nancy Caruso, a neighbor who saw the owl, told the New York Times. "Like that out of place, but cool."

Per the outlet, neighbors have noticed that the bird takes off around 5 p.m. and reappears sometime later on a different roof.

Snowy owls are known to migrate from northern Canada to midwestern and northeastern United States during the winter, Lori Arent, the assistant director of the Raptor Center at the College of Veterinary Medicine at the University of Minnesota told the Times. However, it is "extremely rare" to find one in southern California.

Cypress, CA - December 27: A snowy owl perches on the top of a chimney of a home in Cypress on Tuesday afternoon, December 27, 2022, as bird watchers and photographers gather on the street below to see the very unusual sight. A snowy owl, certainly not native to Southern California, has made an appearance in a residential Cypress neighborhood, drawing avid ornithologists and curious bird gawkers alike. (Photo by Mark Rightmire/MediaNews Group/Orange County Register via Getty Images)
Snowy Owl. Mark Rightmire/MediaNews Group/Orange County Register/Getty

"It will be interesting to see how long this bird stays," Arent told the outlet. "The question will be: Will this bird be able to find enough food to eat?"

Chris Spurgeon with the Pasadena Audubon Society told the Los Angeles Times he thinks the rare visitor was blown thousands of miles off course by a storm or cruised into the nearby Long Beach/San Pedro port complex on a freighter.

How long he will stay remains unknown, but for now, his appearance is bringing joy to the neighborhood.

"The most exciting thing for me is that the public is reacting so positively," Victor Leipzig, who teaches birding at Saddleback College in Mission Viejo, California, told the New York Times.

"I was there on Tuesday of this week, and there were people from the local neighborhood who were just thrilled and people who had driven from a hundred miles away to see the bird," he added.

Related Articles
Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd at Beaches Resort in Turks and Caicos
Where to Spot a Star on Vacation: Celeb-Favorite Hotels and Resorts Across the World
Kirstie Alley
Celebrities Who Died in 2022
David Henrie newborn
See All of the Celebrity Babies Born in 2020
cover
Heaven's Gate, 25 Years Later: Remembering 38 People Who Died with Cult Leader
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker chose to wear Dolce&Gabbana for their wedding in Portofino, Italy
All the Celebrity Weddings of 2022
Companies That Care
PEOPLE's 100 Companies that Care 2022: Meet the Employers Putting Their Communities First
Christina Haack
Celebs in Bed! Christina Haack Cuddles With Sons Brayden and Hudson, Plus More Stars Snuggle Up
Paris Hilton Wedding
Happily Ever After: See All of the Celebrity Weddings of 2021
Books The Work Wife Our Wives Under the Sea Tomorrow and Tomorrow and Tomorrow
PEOPLE Picks the Best New Books of the Week
Emmitt Smith home
From Longtime to Listed! See Inside the Homes Stars Are Selling After Living There for Many Years
Cody simpson and marloes stevens
Meet the New Celebrity Couples of 2020
transgender
Gender Dysphoria in Transgender Kids Is Not Caused by 'Social Contagion,' Study Finds
Hilary Duff Instagram
Celebrities and Politicians Getting the COVID-19 Vaccine: See the Photos
betty white
Celebrities Who've Died in 2021
America Ferrera
America Ferrera Is a Glowing Mom-to-Be in L.A., Plus Timothée Chalamet, Kris Jenner and More
Maisie Williams
Maisie Williams Matches Her Makeup to Her Suit in Paris, Plus Seth Rogen, Angela Bassett and More