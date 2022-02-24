Rare and 'Incredibly Special' Okapi Calf Born at U.K. Zoo: She's 'a Real Joy to Watch'

Kora the okapi calf is starting to gain confidence and explore her surroundings after nesting with mom Ada since her November 2021 birth

Someone is ready to leave the nest!

On Nov. 11, 2021, the Chester Zoo in England welcomed a rare okapi calf, according to a release from the U.K. zoo.

Okapis are the giraffe's only living relative and are native to the rainforests of the Democratic Republic of Congo. The okapi is endangered, and just 14 of the animals live in U.K. zoos right now, so the new calf's arrival at the Chester Zoo was an especially momentous occasion.

Since her birth, the female calf has been nesting with first-time mom Ada, not straying far from her mother's side. But now, the baby animal is starting to gain confidence and explore her surroundings, so the Chester Zoo is introducing the calf, named Kora, to the world. Conservationists decided on the name Kora as an homage to a small village inside the Democratic Republic of Congo's Okapi Wildlife Reserve.

Okapi calf Kora born at Chester Zoo Credit: Chester Zoo

"Kora is an incredibly special calf and, for the first two months of life, she's been snuggled up quietly bonding with mum — all the while building up the courage to step outside for the very first time," Rosie Owen, a keeper at Chester Zoo, shared in a statement.

"This is the first calf to be born to mum Ada as part of an endangered species breeding program, and she's doing a wonderful job of caring for her new baby. She regularly feeds her, cleans her, and even gives her gentle nudges of encouragement. It's a real joy to watch," she added.

Owen also said that Ada and Kora "have bonded brilliantly and are inseparable."

The Chester Zoo hopes that Kora's presence at the zoo encourages animal lovers to protect the okapi and other endangered species.

"With only 14 okapis in zoos across the U.K. and five of those being here at Chester, the arrival of Kora is a huge cause for celebration for this magnificent species. The okapi is one of the animal kingdom's most mysterious creatures, and it has sadly undergone a huge decline over the last few decades, with numbers of reported sightings becoming less common," Mike Jordan, the animal and plant director at the Chester Zoo, said in the facility's release.