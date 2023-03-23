'Big, Beautiful Species' of Giant Trapdoor Spider Discovered

The spiders can live for up to 20 years in the wild, are hard to spot despite their size, and have been found near regional farming towns in Australia

By Brandon Livesay
Published on March 23, 2023 04:11 PM
Rare giant spider found in Australia
Photo: Queensland Museum

Scientists in the Australian state of Queensland have discovered a new species of giant trapdoor spider.

The rare arachnids have been named Euoplos dignitas, from the Latin word dignitas — meaning dignity or greatness. It's a fitting name for the colorful species, which can grow to sizes sure to make the squeamish avert their eyes.

Females have a red-brown carapace and can live for 20 years in the wild. Their bodies can grow to be about two inches long, which is considerable for trapdoor spiders. Males can grow to about 1.1 inches long and have a "striking" "honey-red" carapace and legs.

The Euoplos dignitas is "a big, beautiful species," Dr Michael Rix said in a YouTube video published by the Queensland Museum.

The new species was discovered around the small farming towns of Monto and Eidsvold by researchers involved in Queensland Museum's Project DIG. The research found the arachnids were under threat due to the land being cleared for agriculture, which is "extremely destructive for trapdoor spiders, their burrows and the integrity of their habitat." The study found that Euoplos dignitas could become "critically endangered" due to habitat loss.

This new species is known as a trapdoor spider because it burrows under debris and builds a trapdoor made of silk and soil to the burrow. Trapdoor spiders burst out of their hiding spots to attack prey, usually small insects.

While venomous, the Euoplos dignitas is not considered dangerous to humans, according to a study published in the Journal of Arachnology.

Rare giant spider found in Australia
Queensland Museum

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Australia is home to three of the four deadliest spiders in the world, according to the Australian Museum. Australian funnel-web spiders are among the most lethal. There have been 13 recorded human deaths from the species' bites. However, no deaths have been recorded from any spider bites in Australia since 1979, thanks to the creation of effective antivenoms.

Related Articles
The Pine Rockland Trapdoor Spider
New Species of Venomous Spider That Ambushes Prey from Underneath 'Trap Door' Found at Miami Zoo
Inside Out - 2015
The Best Pixar Movies to Stream Now
Mink
Vandals Release Roughly 40,000 Minks from an Ohio Farm — and 10,000 Animals Are Still Missing
How Pythons Kill: Expert Explains Shocking but ‘Extremely Rare’ Case of Woman Swallowed by Giant Snake
How Pythons Kill: Expert Explains Shocking but 'Extremely Rare' Case of Woman Swallowed by Giant Snake
Polar Bears and Grizzly Bears produce Prizzly Bears
Climate Change Could Lead to Increase in 'Pizzly' Bears, a Polar Bear and Grizzly Bear Hybrid
Smithsonian Zoo Pandas
The National Zoo Celebrates 50 'Exciting' Years of Caring for Pandas and Saving the Species
Orca whales hunting great white sharks
Two Orcas in South Africa Are Hunting Great White Sharks and Eating Their Livers, Research Finds
Charles & Keith Brand Overview
This Under-the-Radar Accessories Brand is Behind Some Major Celebrity Looks, from J.Lo to Gigi Hadid
Marsupial
Two New Marsupial Species Discovered in Australia, Giving Conservationists Hope After Bushfires
Four of the Best Dog Treats on different colorful backgrounds
These Are the 22 Best Dog Treats of 2023, According to Veterinarians
Megaspider
Australian Reptile Park Receives Massive 'Megaspider' with Fangs from Mystery Donor
Two of the Best Black Jeans for Every Body Type, two models wearing black jeans on a white background with a blue border
The 20 Best Black Jeans of 2023, According to Fashion Experts
Joro spider
Invasive Spider Species Found Only in the South Could Spread North Soon, New Study Says
murder hornets
First Murder Hornet Nest Discovered Within the U.S. in Coastal Border City in Washington
NOT DEAD YET - HANNAH SIMONE, GINA RODRIGUEZ
The Best TV Shows on Hulu to Stream Now
Chapman’s pygmy chameleon
Rare Pygmy Chameleon Believed to Be Extinct Found 'Clinging to Survival' in Malawi