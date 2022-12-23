Rare Footage of Moose Dropping Its Antlers Captured on Security Camera Goes Viral

"I knew it was rare because all my hunting friends said they've never seen it in real life, let alone being caught on video," said the homeowner who caught the viral moment on camera

By Kimberlee Speakman
Published on December 23, 2022 02:06 PM
Rare Moment: Moose Sheds Both Antlers Caught on Ring Camera
Photo: Ring

An Alaska family saw a "once-in-a-lifetime" sighting on their Ring camera: a moose shedding its antlers.

Tyra Bogert told Today that she was at her sister's house watching TikTok videos with her niece when she got a Ring alert. To her surprise, when she opened it, she found a moose near her front door.

In the video, the moose walks into the frame and begins to shake off the snow. But the animal ends up shaking just a little too hard, as his antlers pop off and fall onto the snow. The loud thud of his antlers hitting the ground immediately startles the animal, and he runs away.

Tyra told Today that shortly after the video was taken, her husband Chance called her to ask who was at the door. "I'm like, 'Dude, you've got to watch it for yourself! You'll be so surprised. I don't want to ruin it.' "

Rare Moment: Moose Sheds Both Antlers Caught on Ring Camera
Ring

The family said seeing animals on their property is pretty common, and they even have a video of two bulls fighting over a female moose, but a moose shedding its antlers is a first for them.

"I knew it was rare because all my hunting friends said they've never seen it in real life, let alone being caught on video," Chance, who picked up the antlers from the snow and brought them in, told Newsweek.

The family shared the video on TikTok writing: "Moose shedding BOTH antlers caught on doorbell camera." The moment became a viral hit, garnering 2.6 million likes, over 23,000 comments and 92,000 shares.

Many people shared their awe at seeing the rare scene, and others noted that they didn't even know this was possible. One TikToker commented, "I can't be the only one who didn't know they shed antlers," and another said, "Not me thinking they lived their whole life with the same antlers."

The family posted a follow-up TikTok video responding to a comment that read, "Bro we gotta see the sheds, I'm begging you."

In the video Chance is seen picking up the antlers and showing them to the Ring camera. He says, "three and two," referring to the number of spikes on the antlers.

Rare Moment: Moose Sheds Both Antlers Caught on Ring Camera
Ring

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Moose shed their antlers annually, but new antlers can grow back a quarter inch per day, according to an article from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. This happens usually in the wintertime, as less daylight hours triggers lower testosterone production in moose, which loosens their antlers.

Often moose will shed one antler at a time, so it's rare to see them both drop at the same time – like in the video.

Related Articles
Interns with dogs. Bottom left: Intern, Marie Bottom Right: Intern, Tori Top Left: Intern, Mary Top Right, Manager, Noah Ramage (Noah is Megan’s son)
Ohio Dog Daycare Is a 'Happy Place' for Adults with Special Needs to Learn Life and Job Skills
Shedd's zebra shark gives birth through rare parthenogenesis, or 'virgin birth'
Zebra Shark at Chicago's Shedd Aquarium Had Pups Through Virgin Birth
dog shelter
Puppy Euthanized Allegedly by Mistake at Calif. Shelter Sparks Public 'Outrage'
puppies who were rescued after a crash
38 Puppies Traveling to California Survive Accident When Van Overturns in Texas
Cute Dog
Elf the Elderly California Shelter Dog Finds His Forever Home: 'A Unique, Funny and Super Sweet Soul'
Chisago County Sheriff’s Office K9 Kyro
Minn. Police Dog Dead After Devastating Fire at Partner's House
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aLv6_GDiUAI Dog mistakenly flown from Nashville, Tennessee to Saudi Arabia
Nashville Family's Dog Flown to Saudi Arabia Instead of Tennessee by Mistake
pet stocking stuffers
7 Gifts for Dogs That Our Shopping Editors Swear by, Starting at Just $6
Mimi the cat
Long Island Cat Missing for 10 Years to Be Reunited with Owners: 'What a Christmas Present'
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Uncredited/AP/Shutterstock (13671896a) Provided by the U.S. National Park Service shows a mountain lion known as P-22, photographed in the Griffith Park area near downtown Los Angeles. P-22, the celebrated mountain lion that took up residence in the middle of Los Angeles and became a symbol of urban pressures on wildlife, was euthanized after dangerous changes in his behavior led to examinations that revealed poor health and an injury likely caused by a car California Famed Mountain Lion, Los Angeles, United States - 09 Aug 2019
Famous L.A. Mountain Lion P-22 Euthanized After Sustaining Injuries and Chronic Health Issues
sick dog for canine flu explainer
Everything Dog Owners Should Know About Canine Flu and How it Is Affecting Pets This Winter
Bichon frise dog is popping out of a gift box near the Christmas tree.
Pet Expert Shares the Best Way to Give a Rescue Pet as a Gift: 'It's a Very Personal Decision'
Aquarium Bursts At Radisson Hotel In Berlin
Berlin Aquarium at Radisson Hotel Holding 1,500 Tropical Fish Explodes
Willow first white house christmas/
Willow, the Biden Family's Pet Cat, Celebrates Her First White House Christmas
Chimpanzee
Swedish Zoo Shoots and Kills Chimps After Animals Escape Exhibit: 'We Take Full Responsibility'
Doggy Daycare Recreates Nativity Scene with Canines
U.K. Dog Daycare Recreates Nativity Scene with 'Clever' Canines: 'We Practice Year-Round'