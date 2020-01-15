The World's Rarest Dog Breeds Are All Coming to New York City for One Weekend

Image zoom Courtesy AKC

Dogs come in all shapes and sizes, hairstyles and attitudes. One of the best places to see all the amazing forms a canine can take is at American Kennel Club’s annual Meet the Breeds event.

This year Meet the Breeds will take place in New York City at the Javits Center on January 25 and 26. Here, animal lovers will be able to meet hundreds of different dogs, all furry representatives of the the 192 different dog breeds recognized by the AKC. Tickets are available to purchase by anyone who is interested in spending a day around wagging tails and perfectly-primped coats.

Among the dogs at this year’s event, will be canines from some of the rarest dog breeds recognized by the AKC.

The three dog breeds below, which maybe some have never seen before, are all expected to attend this year’s Meet the Breeds.

Cirneco dell’Etna

This breed is an ancient coursing hound from Sicily. Their coats can range from light tan to chestnut. This slender and athletic pooch is known from being mild, gentle, low- maintenance and loyal.

The Cirneco dell’Etna was ranked at number 183 out of 192 AKC-recognized breeds in 2018. This ranking is determined by the number of dogs registered with the AKC for each breed.

Cesky Terrier

This little dog loves to work, a common trait of the terrier group, but is a bit more laid back than other terriers. The Cesky is often a muscular, short-legged dog that weighs between 14-24 pounds. Cesky terriers often have silky coats in different shades of grey, and are known for being trainable, protective people-pleasers.

The Cesky Terrier landed at number 185 out of 192 AKC-recognized breeds in 2018

Bergamasco Sheepdog

The Bergamasco sheepdog is a herding breed that is smart, devoted and eager to please. These dogs often get along well with children and are considered low-maintenance — aside from their shaggy coats, which are made up of three different hair textures.

The Bergamasco sheepdog was ranked at number 187 out of 192 AKC-recognized breeds in 2018

To learn more about these dogs and Meet the Breeds, visit AKC’s website.