Mass. Animal Rescue Looking for Homes for 8 'Critically Endangered' Cows Saved from Neglect

The Massachusetts Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals is caring for "eight head of very rare 'Kerry' cattle" after rescuing the animals from a farm in Amherst

The Nevins Farm staff hope adopters will step forward to adopt one or some of the animals (credit MSPCA-Angell)

The Massachusetts Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (MSPCA-Angell) is searching for homes for several rare residents.

According to an MSPCA-Angell release, the animal welfare organization is caring for "eight head of very rare 'Kerry' cattle, along with one Holstein cow and 22 Saanen, Lamancha, and Alpine-mix goats," at its Nevins Farm facility.

All of the animals are currently up for adoption after MSPCA-Angell rescued the group from neglect at a farm in Amherst. In March, Tom Grenham, the director of law enforcement at MSPCA-Angell, and his team responded to a request from an animal welfare officer in Amherst to investigate a farm in the area.

"It was very clear upon arrival that the animals were in very serious trouble, with one cow having already died and the others in need of dire medical attention," Grenham said of the Amherst farm.

MSPCA-Angell said that one cow and two goats found at the farm were in such poor health that the organization had to euthanize the animals humanely. The other cows and goats discovered on the property were seen by MSPCA-Angell vets, who found that all the animals showed signs of malnourishment and had parasites.

Thankfully, many of the animals have recovered and are now ready for a new start. Among the Amherst animals prepared to move on are eight "critically endangered" cows, per MSPCA-Angell's release.

The cows are Kerry cattle, a rare breed believed to be descendants of the Celtic Shorthorn, which were brought to Ireland as early as 2000 B.C., according to MSPCA-Angell. While the "Kerries" were first imported to the U.S. in 1818, they are now hard to find in the country.

"We are working closely with the American Kerry Cattle Association now to help identify an adopter to ensure these individual animals will be well cared for and to aid in the preservation of this majestic breed," Mike Keiley, the director of adoption centers and programs at MSPCA-Angell, shared in the release. "We're excited that the work we have done to protect and care for these animals may also prevent this breed of cattle from going extinct."

Anyone interested in adopting one of the Kerry cows — or another animal rescued from the Amherst farm — can learn more at MSPCA's Nevins Farm website.

MSPCA-Angell added that since it rescued the Amherst farm animals, the organization has filed 35 counts of felony animal cruelty against the animals' former owner, who is set to be arraigned in Eastern Hampshire District Court on May 12.