Ramona Singer's Dog Coco Dies: 'Rest in Peace My Sweet Angel,' Says Daughter Avery

Coco had been by the Real Housewives of New York City star's side since the show premiered

Ramona Singer is saying goodbye to a beloved friend.

On Tuesday, the Real Housewives of New York City star's daughter Avery announced that the family's dog Coco, who was upwards of 17 years old, has died.

"To my Coco Baby who has been by my side for 17.5 years and all the milestones of my life that I can remember - I will treasure our memories forever and my heart is full knowing we had a one of a kind bond," Avery wrote.

"Words can't describe my love for you," she continued. "I am forever grateful for all of our special memories. I will miss bringing you around in your stroller, purse, and sitting with me at the table. I hope you will have unlimited parmesan cheese…we all love you so much❤️🥰 Rest in peace my Sweet Angel 😇 🙏🏻"

ramona singer dog Ramona Singer's dog Coco | Credit: avery singer/instagram

Coco was often featured on Real Housewives, at owner Ramona's side since the show's very beginning. She was also pictured frequently on Ramona's Instagram, with Avery sharing even more photos of the pooch on family vacations and holiday gatherings.

In March of 2021, Avery threw the pooch a 17th birthday party, writing that she was "Blessed to have grown up with you by my side. Love you forever, keep being ageless 😘"

Speaking to Andy Cohen about her new job at Cameo that same month, Avery said one of the biggest perks of the role was being able to work remotely and spend time with Coco.