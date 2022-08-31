Rainey Qualley Speaks Out Against SeaWorld in New PETA Campaign: 'If You Love Animals, Don't Go to SeaWorld'

Rainey Qualley is taking a stand.

In a new campaign for PETA, the singer and actress, 32, is speaking out against the controversial amusement park, SeaWorld.

For the campaign, Qualley is photographed inside of a pool wearing a red and orange gown along with the tagline, "Imagine being trapped for a lifetime. Boycott Seaworld."

In an exclusive video shared with PEOPLE, the Shut In actress shared her thoughts on the park's practice of keeping animals in captivity.

"Any animal that's being put in a cage for human entertainment, and forced to do tricks for people, it's just horrifying," she said.

She explained that for the shoot, she was only temporarily emerged inside of pool — something these animals are unable to choose.

"When it's over, I can leave and go live my life," she said. "Unlike these animals that are being stuck in tiny tanks when they're meant to have the whole ocean to swim in."

Rainey Qualley. PETA

She continued, "If you're visiting SeaWorld, you probably consider yourself an animal person but if you love something you don't want to force them to suffer and put them in an environment where they are going to be unhappy and die early, and separated from their family — just like the most unimaginable pain."

To conclude, the actress ended with this, "So, if you love animals, don't go to SeaWorld."

SeaWorld did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

In 2016, following SeaWorld's announcement that the theme park chain planned to end its orca shows and captive breeding programs, the California government made it the law.

Governor Jerry Brown signed a measure that outlawed the captive breeding of killer whales, according to reporting from the Los Angeles Times. The legislation also banned the use of orcas in entertainment shows.

The bill indicated that starting June of 2017, the marine mammals will only be allowed to be displayed for educational purposes in California. SeaWorld and other parks in the state would no longer be allowed to catch orcas and keep them captive for breeding purposes.

Last summer, Amaya, a 6-year-old orca, died at SeaWord San Diego after showing sudden signs of illness the day before. The park's specialists and veterinarians attempted to treat the young whale but could not stop the rapid and unexpected deterioration of the marine mammal's health.

Amaya was one of the last orca whales to be born in a SeaWorld park following the 2016 announcement about ending the parks' captive orca breeding programs. The decision came after years of pressure from animal rights activists, which increased in 2013 after the release of Blackfish, a documentary that explored the death of SeaWorld trainer Dawn Brancheau, who was killed by SeaWorld orca Tilikum in 2010.