Rainey Qualley Speaks Out Against SeaWorld in New PETA Campaign: 'If You Love Animals, Don't Go to SeaWorld'

The actress and singer was photographed submerged in a pool as part of the animal rights organization's new campaign

By
Published on August 31, 2022 03:08 PM

Rainey Qualley is taking a stand.

In a new campaign for PETA, the singer and actress, 32, is speaking out against the controversial amusement park, SeaWorld.

For the campaign, Qualley is photographed inside of a pool wearing a red and orange gown along with the tagline, "Imagine being trapped for a lifetime. Boycott Seaworld."

In an exclusive video shared with PEOPLE, the Shut In actress shared her thoughts on the park's practice of keeping animals in captivity.

"Any animal that's being put in a cage for human entertainment, and forced to do tricks for people, it's just horrifying," she said.

She explained that for the shoot, she was only temporarily emerged inside of pool — something these animals are unable to choose.

"When it's over, I can leave and go live my life," she said. "Unlike these animals that are being stuck in tiny tanks when they're meant to have the whole ocean to swim in."

Rainey Qualley Speaks Out Against SeaWorld in New Campaign: 'If You Love Animals, Don't Go to Seaworld'
Rainey Qualley. PETA

She continued, "If you're visiting SeaWorld, you probably consider yourself an animal person but if you love something you don't want to force them to suffer and put them in an environment where they are going to be unhappy and die early, and separated from their family — just like the most unimaginable pain."

To conclude, the actress ended with this, "So, if you love animals, don't go to SeaWorld."

SeaWorld did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

In 2016, following SeaWorld's announcement that the theme park chain planned to end its orca shows and captive breeding programs, the California government made it the law.

Governor Jerry Brown signed a measure that outlawed the captive breeding of killer whales, according to reporting from the Los Angeles Times. The legislation also banned the use of orcas in entertainment shows.

The bill indicated that starting June of 2017, the marine mammals will only be allowed to be displayed for educational purposes in California. SeaWorld and other parks in the state would no longer be allowed to catch orcas and keep them captive for breeding purposes.

Last summer, Amaya, a 6-year-old orca, died at SeaWord San Diego after showing sudden signs of illness the day before. The park's specialists and veterinarians attempted to treat the young whale but could not stop the rapid and unexpected deterioration of the marine mammal's health.

Amaya was one of the last orca whales to be born in a SeaWorld park following the 2016 announcement about ending the parks' captive orca breeding programs. The decision came after years of pressure from animal rights activists, which increased in 2013 after the release of Blackfish, a documentary that explored the death of SeaWorld trainer Dawn Brancheau, who was killed by SeaWorld orca Tilikum in 2010.

Related Articles
Amaya
'Truly Amazing' 6-Year-Old Orca Whale Dies Unexpectedly at SeaWorld San Diego
Companies That Care
PEOPLE's 100 Companies that Care 2022: Meet the Employers Putting Their Communities First
Busy Philipps Arrested for Protesting Outside Supreme Court After Roe v Wade Ruling
Celebrities Who've Been Arrested While Protesting
Rumored 2024 presidential candidates
Who Will Run for President in 2024? Rumored Republican and Democratic Candidates
onj-4
Olivia Newton-John Remembered by Fellow Entertainers After Her Death at 73: 'Thank You for the Music'
jennifer-garner
Celebs Spill Their Awkward, Sweet and Hilarious First Kiss Stories
Wladimir Klitschko and Hayden Panettiere attend the Giorgio Armani show during Milan Menswear Fashion Week Spring Summer 2014 on June 25, 2013 in Milan, Italy
Hayden Panettiere and Wladimir Klitschko's Relationship Timeline
Nicki Minaj, Rita Moreno and Hilarie Burton
Celebrities Who Have Shared Their Abortion Stories to Help Women Feel Less Alone
sophie turner and joe jonas
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's Relationship Timeline
Amber Heard and Johnny Depp attend the "Black Mass" premiere during the 2015 Toronto International Film Festival at The Elgin in Toronto, Canada.
Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's Relationship Timeline
Joseph-Maldonado-Passage
Finished 'Tiger King' on Netflix? 6 Compelling Documentaries to Watch Next
Actor Johnny Depp testifies during his defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard, at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax, Virginia, April 21, 2022. - Depp is suing ex-wife Heard for libel after she wrote an op-ed piece in The Washington Post in 2018 referring to herself as a public figure representing domestic abuse. US actress Amber Heard speaks to her attorney at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax, Virginia, on April 19, 2022. - US actor Johnny Depp is suing ex-wife Heard for libel after she wrote an op-ed piece in The Washington Post in 2018 referring to herself as a public figure representing domestic abuse.
Johnny Depp v. Amber Heard: Biggest Bombshells and Revelations from the Defamation Trial
Books The Work Wife Our Wives Under the Sea Tomorrow and Tomorrow and Tomorrow
PEOPLE Picks the Best New Books of the Week
Cyclist Lance Armstrong and Anna Hansen attend the Bloomberg & Vanity Fair cocktail reception following the 2011 White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at the residence of the French Ambassador on April 30, 2011 in Washington, DC.
Celebrities Who Had Secret Weddings
100-reasons-tout
100 Reasons to Love America in 2022
Dancing with The Stars Jenna Johnson in a stunning red jumpsuit and Val Chmerkovskiy attend the spectacular opening of Sandals Royal Curaçao Grand Opening Weekend Celebration on June 24, 2022 in Santa Barbara, Curacao.
Where to Spot a Star on Vacation: Celeb-Favorite Hotels and Resorts Across the World