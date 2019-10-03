Raelynn's Service Dog Jazz That Toured with Her and Blake Shelton Dies: 'I'm Brokenhearted'

RaeLynn is mourning the loss of her beloved service dog.

The country star, 25, revealed in an emotional Instagram post on Wednesday that her 7-year-old trained German shepherd Jazz had died after battling cancer for over a year.

Jazz, who joined RaeLynn on tour with Blake Shelton in 2017, was a trained service animal that helped the singer manage her Type 1 diabetes by detecting changes in her blood sugar levels and waking her up in the middle of the night when necessary.

Sharing a slideshow of photos and videos to her Instagram, RaeLynn, explained how she and her husband Josh Davis were “brokenhearted” over the loss of their pooch.

“Today me and Josh lost our boy Jazz. Me and this Dog have traveled the world together,” she began her post, which was headlined by a photo of her hugging and kissing Jazz as he stood on his hind legs. “I’ve never felt so loved or protected by an animal in my life.”

“When Josh was gone Jazz’s presence always made me feel ok and protected,” RaeLynn continued, referencing her husband who is in the military.

“I’m gonna miss his kisses, sleeping by me at airports, walking with him and josh, getting woken up by him and Dolly, I’m gonna miss him never leaving my sight when he was with me but most of all I’m gonna miss his sweet heart and presence,” she went on.

Though RaeLynn said she was “brokenhearted” and wished that “dogs could live forever,” she explained how she was finding solace in the fact that her dog was no longer suffering in pain.

“I am so proud of him and thankful that God picked me and Josh to be his parents on earth. I love you Jazz. You are my bud,” she finished. “I will never not think about how amazing and special you were to me and Josh. I love you so so so much. I wish I could see your precious face one more time. I miss you so much. 💔”

RaeLynn first brought home Jazz from Global K9 Protection Services in Nashville in 2016. A year later, the country star and her pooch embarked on the Doing It to Country Songs Tour, where RaeLynn opened for her former The Voice coach.

“He smells everybody, knows everybody. He just lightens the mood,” RaeLynn told PEOPLE about her furry friend at the time.

The singer also shared how she loves everything about her service dog and the protection, comfort, and sweetness Jazz has brought to her life, especially while she was on the road.

“It’s cool to know that a dog is so loyal to you. He is loyal to another level. He never lets me out of sight,” she explained.

Another one of Jazz’s biggest fans was Shelton, who enjoyed having the German shepherd on tour with him, according to RaeLynn.

“He loves her. He always says, ‘Oh my God, my dog is so stupid by comparison,'” RaeLynn said about the impression Jazz left on Shelton.

Besides Jazz, RaeLynn and her husband share a chihuahua, who is named Dolly after music legend Dolly Parton.