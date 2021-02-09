For Valentine's Day, Rachael Ray is Helping Older Adults Find the Perfect Senior Pet for Free

Rachael Ray Nutrish has teamed with Muttville to offer free senior pet adoptions to animal lovers over 50 for the month of February

Rachael Ray wants everyone to find their perfect match for Valentine's Day.

Concerned about the isolation older adults have had to endure during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Racheal Ray Nutrish and Muttville — a senior dog rescue in San Francisco — have teamed up to help animal lovers over 50 find their perfect, furry valentine.

For the entire month of February, people over 50 can adopt a senior pet from Muttville for free. Not only will adoption fees be covered — thanks to the partnership between Muttville and Rachael Ray Nutrish — but Rachael Ray Nutrish will also provide older adopters with a year's supply of free dog food and complimentary vet wellness checks for their new pet for a year.

These incentives were added to help adopters feel confident about welcoming an animal into their life, and so they only have to worry about giving their senior pet lots of love during their first year together.

Ray first announced this heartfelt program on The Drew Barrymore Show. The announcement was met from applause by the host, clapping that only increased when Ray explained her pet food brand also donates a part of its proceeds to animals in need.