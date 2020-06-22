Meet Bella Boo Blue! Rachael Ray Adopts Adorable Puppy After Losing Beloved Pit Bull

The news comes one month after the passing of Ray's beloved pit bull, Isaboo.

Rachael Ray has a new furry helper in the kitchen!

On June 15, the celebrity chef, 51, shared the happy news that she and husband John Cusimano adopted a new puppy, Bella Boo Blue.

"She loves how we roll! (...in the outdoor carpeting 😂)," Ray captioned an Instagram post of the excited pup playing outside.

Bella Boo has graced Ray’s Instagram page a couple of times since joining the family, as Ray shares updates on how the pup is adjusting to her new home: Bella Boo chasing ice cubes around the floor, taking a nap with her stuffed duck toy.

"[She’s] RiDUCKulously cute," Ray joked in a recent Instagram post.

The pup's name is a nod to Ray's beloved pit bull Isaboo, who passed away in May.

Isaboo died "in her backyard in the sun in the Adirondack Mountains in New York. In our arms. Peacefully," Ray wrote on Instagram at the time.

She remembered Isaboo as a dog who "taught us more about unconditional love, empathy, and understanding of one another than we could have ever imagined.”

Ray is working to help other families care for their pets, too, amid the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

In April, she shared that her pet food company, Rachael Ray Nutrish, would be donating 4 million meals to pets to ensure companion animals stay well fed during this time of uncertainty. Making sure that a pet has enough food to eat lessens the chance that a family will have to surrender their animal to a shelter.