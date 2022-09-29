Mass. Rescuers Save Raccoon Stuck in Peanut Butter Jar from Sticky Situation

"The raccoon stuck his head out for a breath of fresh air before returning to the safety of his den," wrote the Cape Wildlife Center about the rescue

By
Published on September 29, 2022 03:55 PM
Wildlife Rescuers Save Raccoon with Head Stuck in Jar
Photo: Cape Wildlife Center/Facebook

A rescue team saved the day for a raccoon who managed to get its head stuck in a jar, but it was no easy feat.

On Tuesday, the Cape Wildlife Center in Barnstable, Massachusetts, shared the rescue story in a Facebook post, noting that a homeowner spotted the animal with a peanut butter jar stuck over its head first and called the wildlife center for assistance.

Initially, the raccoon fled from help and hid in the woods, leading rescuers on "a difficult game of hide-and-seek." Cape Wildlife Center did not catch the raccoon on the first day of rescue attempts, so when the homeowner spotted the animal again the following day, the rescue team arrived determined not to let the raccoon and its jar get away again.

The center wrote on social media that the rescuers "braved the thorns" and followed the raccoon back to its den. Crouched under thickets, rescuers waited for the raccoon to emerge from its hiding place. When the critter eventually popped out, the rescue team used grabbers to pry the jar off the raccoon's head.

Wildlife Rescuers Save Raccoon with Head Stuck in Jar
Cape Wildlife Center/Facebook

Being able to breathe again was a joy for the animal.

"The raccoon stuck his head out for a breath of fresh air before returning to the safety of his den. Luckily the jar hadn't caused any trauma to his neck," Cape Wildlife Center wrote on social media.

The Cape Wildlife Center concluded its post about the rescue with a reminder to followers to dispose of items like jars properly so wild animals aren't put in danger by human garbage.

Wildlife Rescuers Save Raccoon with Head Stuck in Jar
Cape Wildlife Center/Facebook

"This little masked bandit got lucky, but unfortunately, this is a common occurrence with raccoons and other species that frequent garbage and recycling bins looking for food. Please remember to secure bins tightly and wash out containers and jars completely, so they don't attract unwanted diners," the center wrote.

