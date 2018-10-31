Raccoon Unwillingly Dressed as Peanut Butter Jar This Halloween Rescued on Long Island

A Long Island raccoon accidentally got dressed up for Halloween.

According to News 12, a wild raccoon managed to get its head stuck in a peanut butter jar. A homeowner in the area spotted the distressed animal and called Strong Island Animal Rescue for help with saving the creature.

The rescue quickly responded to the call, and staffers were able to safely secure the raccoon with a net and catch pole, then remove the jar.

While the accessory may look silly, it is a serious risk: The rescue posted on Facebook that the raccoon, unable to eat or drink, would’ve died in a few days if it did not get help.

Thanks to the homeowner’s quick thinking, Strong Island was able to free the raccoon, who was released back into the wild, before it was too late.