This Cute and Conscientious Rescue Raccoon Is Here to Remind You to Wash Your Hands Frequently

You have most definitely heard this a dozen times over the past few weeks, but this rescue raccoon is here to remind you again: wash your hands!

Amid the spread of COVID-19, the Jaguar Rescue Center of Costa Rica is doing its part to keep its fans safe and healthy.

The rescue center, which is dedicated to the care and rehabilitation of orphaned and abused wild animals of all kinds (not just jaguars), recently posted a video on Facebook of one of their raccoon residents diligently washing its hand over a pink bowl

“This little guy wanted to remind you to wash your hands for 20-30 seconds! Stay safe!” the rescue wrote along with the video.

Washing your hands for 20-30 seconds often is one of the ways to curb the spread of COVID-19, along with not touching your face, staying at home — especially if you feel sick, and limiting in-person contact with those outside your home, according to the World Health Organization and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

This life-saving advice is especially attractive when it comes from a sweet, cleanly raccoon.

Jaguar Rescue Center, which depends on tourism and donations to care for its animals, is currently relying on just donations to stay operational due to the coronavirus pandemic. Visit the Jaguar Rescue Center’s donation page to learn more about this rescue and how to support the center through these difficult times.

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments and visit our coronavirus hub.