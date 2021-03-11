The Dog Harness That’s ‘Virtually Impossible to Snake Out of’ Is on Sale at Amazon

Even after you've waited months to adopt, read all the books, and bought all the puppy pee pads you can find to prepare for the arrival of your newest four-pawed buddy, the real work of being a pet parent is what comes next. Teaching your dog the ropes is a must-do for any pet owner, but training without the right tools can make things harder than need be. One major behavioral issue that most dog parents want to avoid is aggressive on-leash pulling, and Amazon shoppers say Rabbitgoo's No-Pull Harness and Leash can make "a big difference."
With more than 59,000 five-star ratings and an overall 4.5-star grade, Rabbitgoo's no-pull harness has been called "comfortable," "easy to clean," and a leash that's "fantastic to stop pulling" and is "impossible to snake out of."
"Only consistent training stops pulling, however these harnesses reduce it drastically and allow me to have more control when the pups get overly excited," said a reviewer who gave it a perfect rating. The Rabbitgoo harness is even on sale, and you can get select colors for less than $20.
While pet parents undoubtedly want to rein in their dogs (literally), it's importantly to do so without hurting them. With Rabbitgoo's non-choking leash and chest clips, your pup can learn to obey and stop pulling without unnecessary discomfort. "By clipping the leash to the front (on the dog's chest), if he pulled, he got spun around towards me... which frustrated him very quickly and stopped the pulling," said a reviewer.
Plus, the harness is easy to put on and take off, with a breathable mesh layer that won't stifle your dog on warmer days. For squirmy dogs, the leash's side buckles keep it in place, and its reflective strips provide safe visibility during nighttime walks. There's even a top handle that allows you to instantly gain control of your pup, something that's especially helpful when training.
"This no-pull harness is an absolute game changer," said a reviewer who fit the harness on their Shetland Sheepdog. "I cannot express how relieved I am that her pulling has nearly ceased to exist thanks to the harness' chest clip. She very quickly learned not to pull on the leash and has been more content to walk beside me or behind me. Another part of this harness that I absolutely love is the little handle on the back. Since my little girl is so anxious and reactive to strange people/dogs, the handle makes it easier to keep her under control if she freaks out," wrote the shopper.
Another raved about the quality of Rabbitgoo's harness: "It is very sturdy and durable, yet still comfy for the dog. We've taken the pup on a lot of different hikes, in mud, snow, and rain and this harness has been very reliable."
Many pet parents have called it "just what [they] needed," with owners of various breeds — from baby Pugs to stubborn Shibas — all raving about it. Shop Rabbitgoo's harness below.
