Interspecies Jailbreak! Rabbit Helps Dig Cat Friend Out of Tight Spot

placeholder
Kelli Bender
October 02, 2018 03:05 PM

If you find yourself backed into a corner, it can be helpful to have a friend by your side.

Thankfully, one cat did.

In this video, a feline named Pelu is stuck near the patio of his home. Instead of waiting for help, his pal hops into action.

Like the plot line out of a Disney movie, the kitty’s bunny best friend frantically digs at the dirt until there is a big enough space from which Pelu can break free.

It’s one of the sweetest jailbreaks of all time — and it has an especially happy ending.

After taking in the sun for few moments, Pelu and his equally fluffy partner in crime trot off together to pursue even cuter hijinks.

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Don't Miss a Moment

Get 4 FREE Issues of PEOPLE Magazine
GET IT NOW

Stay in the Know

Subscribe to PEOPLE’s newsletters so you never miss out on a must-read story
Sign up Now