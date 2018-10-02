Interspecies Jailbreak! Rabbit Helps Dig Cat Friend Out of Tight Spot

If you find yourself backed into a corner, it can be helpful to have a friend by your side.

Thankfully, one cat did.

In this video, a feline named Pelu is stuck near the patio of his home. Instead of waiting for help, his pal hops into action.

Like the plot line out of a Disney movie, the kitty’s bunny best friend frantically digs at the dirt until there is a big enough space from which Pelu can break free.

It’s one of the sweetest jailbreaks of all time — and it has an especially happy ending.

After taking in the sun for few moments, Pelu and his equally fluffy partner in crime trot off together to pursue even cuter hijinks.