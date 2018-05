These stories are worth a click:

* The Obamas may be contemplating getting two First Puppies, one from a shelter, one a purebred. –MSNBC

* Americans want the Obamas to get a shelter dog by a two-to-one margin. –CNN

* Owners who cloned their dogs say the new ones don’t have the same charms or sometimes even the same look, at least at first. –New York Times

* Veterinary schools, which had 80% male students 35 years ago, are now 80% female. –Dogster